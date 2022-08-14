Left Menu

Independence Day 2022: Give patriotic touch to your house with these decor ideas

Patriotic fervour has gripped Indians across the globe as they are all set to mark India's 76th Independence Day on Monday.

14-08-2022
Indian flag (Image source: Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
Patriotic fervour has gripped Indians across the globe as they are all set to mark India's 76th Independence Day on Monday. The occasion is marked by festivities that pay tribute to the nation that gained freedom from British colonial rule on August 15, 1947. On this day, the country's citizens hoist flags while singing the national anthem and cultural parades take place all over the country. Many people also love to decorate their houses and workspaces with tricoloured accessories that help to create a patriotic atmosphere around them.

If you are also planning to elevate your I-Day celebrations by adding a Tricolour touch to your house, then worry not. We have curated a list of ideas that will help you to give your house an easy makeover this Independence Day. 1. Decorate home with Tricolour balloons

Be it a birthday party or a historic occasion, celebrations are incomplete without balloon decor. For Independence Day 2022, one can decorate his/her house with Tricolour-themed balloons. Make a colourful balloon arch at the entrance or just keep them on the floor. They can also be used as the backdrop for flag hoisting ceremony sites. 2. Use of Tricoloured cushions

One of the best ways to give your house a new look is by changing cushion covers and bedsheets. Why not give your house a patriotic look this Independence Day by getting your hand on cushion covers in saffron, white and green colours and arrange them in order as per the Indian national flag? 3. Tricolour rangoli

As rangolis are considered auspicious and add joy to any celebration, making them is the perfect activity to indulge in to celebrate Independence Day. So unleash your artistic side on Monday and decorate your residential or office space by making tricolour-themed rangolis. 4. Independence Day decoration with flower arrangements

One big reason to opt for flowers is their fragrance. They make surroundings smell naturally botanical and improve the home's air quality. For Independence Day decoration ideas at home, look for orange and white coloured flowers like roses, daisies, and lilies. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

