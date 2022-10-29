ADT Monitoring: The Only Way to Stay Safe

If you're like most people, you probably think that your home security system is enough to keep you safe. But the truth is, home security systems are no match for a determined burglar. That's why you need ADT monitoring. With ADT monitoring, you'll have 24/7 protection against burglars, fire, and carbon monoxide poisoning. Here's what you need to know about ADT monitoring.

What Is ADT Monitoring?

ADT monitoring is a security system service provided by the ADT Corporation. The service uses a network of sensors and alarms to detect and report security breaches in customer homes and businesses. ADT monitoring services are available in both home and business security packages. Home security systems typically include door and window sensors, while business security systems may also include motion detectors and CCTV cameras. ADT monitoring services can be customized to meet the specific needs of each customer. In addition to detecting and reporting security breaches, ADT monitoring services can also provide customers with real-time alerts, 24/7 customer support, and even remote access to their security systems.

Why You Need ADT Monitoring

Your home security system is no match for a determined burglar. In fact, most burglars are able to disable home security systems within seconds. With ADT monitoring, you'll have peace of mind knowing that your home is being monitored by professional security experts 24/7. ADT monitoring can also help protect your family in the event of a fire or carbon monoxide poisoning.

How Much Does ADT Monitoring Cost?

The cost of ADT monitoring varies depending on the services you choose. Basic plans start at $28 per month, while more comprehensive plans can cost up to $49 per month. For most homeowners, we recommend choosing a plan that includes fire and carbon monoxide protection in addition to burglary protection.

How to get started with ADT monitoring

When it comes to protecting your home, there is no substitute for a reliable security system. ADT is one of the most trusted names in home security, and its systems are known for their reliability and effectiveness. However, choosing the right security system can be a daunting task, and many people don't know where to start. That's where SafeStreets USA comes in. SafeStreets USA is an authorized ADT dealer that can help you find the perfect security system for your home. They offer a wide range of ADT products, and their trained professionals will work with you to find the best fit for your needs.

ADT monitoring is the only way to truly protect your home and family from burglars, fires, and carbon monoxide poisoning. With ADT monitoring, you'll have 24/7 access to professional security experts who will monitor your home and dispatch emergency services if necessary. While the cost of ADT monitoring varies depending on the services you choose, we believe that it's worth the investment for the peace of mind it provides.

