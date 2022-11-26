Why (and How) Society Should Learn to Embrace Creative Practices

Being a creative thinker is something that many people feel is completely removed from the normal way of life. We are living in a world where creativity can be stifled at an early age. It's critical that we all develop some notion of creativity in ourselves because this can benefit our mental health. With this in mind, the notion of writing or painting is a very cathartic experience; it allows us to get thoughts onto paper, or the very act of being creative ensures we feel we are in control of something. From a social standpoint, it's critical that we all understand the best ways to become better creators. What do we need to consider?

Choosing the Thing That Works for You

When it comes to creativity everybody has their own preferences that can help them express themselves. Many people write, and it becomes an automatic response that they take a Moleskine notepad with them and venture around, making notes or observing things. Those who are budding playwrights or want to make writing a part of their daily lives must have some of the right tools.

Many writers have their laptops next to them, but it's also important that if you are developing and fine-tuning the skill, having something like the USB autorun feature on your USB stick can give you that backup for your documents. When we find the thing that helps us to be more creative in ourselves, we start to gravitate towards it and it becomes one of those great habits.

Create to Clear Your Mind

Everybody has felt the need to speak their minds to get their point across, and writing or any other form of creative expression allows you to articulate something that may not necessarily require words.

One of the most important tools in psychology is to get children to draw things that help them express how they are feeling. This is something that we can also do as adults. If you are creating things on a regular basis, it allows your brain to effectively process information, ensuring that you get everything out onto paper. When you start to write, draw, or paint your thoughts, doubts, fantasies, grievances, and anything that crosses your mind, the most important thing for you to do is clear your mind.

A lot of people try to clear their minds through practices like meditation, and even if there is something that appears incredibly chaotic on the page, that's not the point, especially if you're just trying to clear your mind of thoughts. Many people benefit from this brain dump because they can get rid of the thoughts that are distracting them, which will increase their focus. Some people cannot get on board with the idea of meditation because it requires sitting still, but for those people who have an abundance of energy, creativity or writing allows you to splurge in a very cathartic manner, and once you are done, it can help you feel far much better in yourself.

It Allows Us to Stockpile Ideas

Some people love the idea of observation, and life generally comprises two different types of people: the introvert and the extrovert. Many of us are a combination of the two, but if you are looking for methods to become more creative or you feel there's something you are working towards, carrying something that allows you to make notes ensures you are less likely to forget about them later on.

There is an argument, especially among professional creatives, that taking notes in the middle of a conversation with a friend distracts you from the things you should be focusing on, but if you are someone who is trying to uncover something from within your psyche, if you are, for example, trying to process some event from your past, writing down these things allows us the opportunity to ponder them later.

We process a hefty amount of information in the modern world, and this is why taking notes can be incredibly helpful because it allows us to come up with great ideas and stop them from being forgotten about. You can use a variety of dictation apps on your phone to make notes or record audio files that ensure that you get the notes quickly and help you get on with your day to expand upon these ideas later on.

For those people who think that if an idea is good enough it will stay in our brains, we cannot take the risk these days because we are bombarded with information.

It Is a Fantastic Workout for Our Brain

Exercise is critical in every part of our lives; our mind needs to work, and this may appear more complex in the modern day, especially when we think about mental illness or age-related cognitive declines, such as dementia or Alzheimer's.

Writing or creating allows you to keep your mind sharp; specifically, writing will activate a number of different cognitive processes and allows you to unleash that inner creativity you may not get from other parts of your life. Many people have a creative practice that allows them to focus on this task and gives them that sense of achievement. When we get into the habit of writing a journal, or a blog post, these are great little ways for us to start on the long journey to creating something that gives us a major sense of accomplishment.

Many writers talk about the importance of not waiting for inspiration, but actually working at it every single day, and this is why it's a fantastic mental exercise from beginning to end. It helps us to get things on paper, it allows us to work through things, and it allows us the almighty sense of accomplishment at the very end, that we've done something that has been hard in so many ways.

The old adage is "don't get it right, get it written." We must learn to be more creative because it will not just give us something that we can look back on, but it benefits our brains in a multitude of ways. For the sake of our social development, perhaps being creative holds the key.

