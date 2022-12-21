Left Menu

If you love Christmas, you HAVE to watch these films!

Christmas is just around the corner which basically means it's time to make yourself some warm hot chocolate, curl up in a blanket and do a Christmas movie marathon! Check out our list of must-watch Christmas movies to add to your watchlist.

ANI | Updated: 21-12-2022 23:01 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 23:01 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
1. Holidate

If you love watching new-age love stories with a conventional touch where the leads hate each other at first and eventually fall in love, this is your film! Good thing is that it revolves around Christmas

If you love watching new-age love stories with a conventional touch where the leads hate each other at first and eventually fall in love, this is your film! Good thing is that it revolves around Christmas

2. A Christmas Prince A royal love story with the magical touch of Christmas. Watch it if you haven't on Netflix already. The movie has three parts to it so you are sorted for a movie marathon night!

3. Falling for Christmas This is a new release this year. The movie, starring Lindsay Lohan in the lead, is about a spoiled girl living off of her father's money falling off a cliff and losing her memory and in the process falling for a humble man.

4. A California Christmas This one's also in three parts. The movie is all about a love story revolving around a girl with a farm and a wealthy businessman who comes to the farm posing as a ranch hand to convince her to sell off her land. In the process, he falls for her.

5. Christmas with a view This one's a bit slow but grows on you. It's a love story between a celebrity chef and her new subordinate Clara at a mountain ski resort. The film is truly the perfect Christmas watch! (ANI)

