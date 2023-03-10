Five Things You Can Do in India in Your Free Time

India is the land of opulent palaces, ancient temples, rich traditions, and spicy foods. The country is always buzzing with activities making it the best place to visit if you're seeking the adventure of a lifetime. Besides visiting pristine lakes, strolling the populous market of Kolkata, and trekking in the Himalayas, here are five things you can do in India during your free time.

Enjoy Casino Gaming at The Deltin Royale

India harbours a multitude of captivating casinos, such as Deltin Royale, which provides visitors with a wholesome gambling experience unlike any other. A single trip to the spot will introduce you to a new world of gaming thanks to the Deltin Royale's extensive lobby, which covers around 50,000 sq/ft. The floating casino is located on a cruise ship that you can embark on at Panaji, Goa. Onboard, you will find multiple table games and a variety of electronic slot machines. The casino also provides popular gaming table game options like Sic Bo, Teen Patti, and American Roulette.

After a couple of sessions, you can rest at the bar and enjoy refreshing drinks or continue your entertainment on one of the iGaming sites in India. Go ahead and click here to see which Indian online casinos offer the best games and find out more about their gambling services. Aside from the best casino games, Betenemy offers clients exclusive promo codes, unbiased casino reviews, and more.

Take a Trip to The Taj Mahal

The Islamic white-marbled mausoleum in Uttar Pradesh is a site to behold and one of the places you must visit during your free time. The Taj Mahal is an emblem of romance built by emperor Shah Jahan as a gift for his dear wife, Mumtaz. In 2019 alone, approximately 6,532,366 visited the popular Taj Mahal to witness its beauty and magnificence in person. It is the best spot to take pictures, especially during dawn, if you want to experience the sublime monument shifting colors due to reflections.

Visit Thar Desert of Rajasthan and Camp Under the Stars

Nothing is as refreshing as watching the entire galaxy while in a desert camp pitched across windswept dunes. This is exactly what the Thar Desert of Rajasthan offers. You can also choose to feast your eyes on the iconic Sam Sand Dunes that rise over 50 meters high or embark on a camel safari if you want the best Caravan experience. On your way to the location, you will come across the incredible Jaisalmer Fort, which houses colorful markets and ancient temples.

Make Your Way to Varanasi: The Spiritual Place

Varanasi is the only place to experience the deep spiritual beliefs of Indians. Many pilgrims visit the Ganges River to wash away their sins before turning to Ganga Aarti for a fire-fueled prayer ritual. You will also come across open-air cremations at Manikarnika Ghat, as Indians believe that being cremated along the banks of the holy River Ganges breaks free the rebirth cycle. While some people prefer watching the cremations up close, others observe them from afar while on boat tours.

Spend the Afternoon Cruising the Marine Drive

Cruising the Marine Drive or the Queen's Necklace in Mumbai is one of the best ways to spend your free time in India. Here, you will find the streets blissful and the drive uplifting. The art deco buildings engulfing this C-shaped boulevard give the entire area a mesmerizing appearance. During the sunset, stroll on the walkways as you chow down delicious snacks at Girgaum Chowpatty.

Conclusion

Every piece of India is worth experiencing, from the ancient art at the majestic Ajanta Caves to the Humayun's Tomb in the great New Delhi. There are more than a dozen things to do in the country, so all you need to do is figure out which is worth doing first.

