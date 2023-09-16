Left Menu

Vishwakarma Puja 2023: Important aspects of this auspicious day

‘Vishwakarma Jayanti’ is a Hindu festival that celebrates Lord Vishwakarma, the divine architect and craftsman of the gods. It is celebrated on September 17 this year.

ANI | Updated: 16-09-2023 19:26 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 19:26 IST
Vishwakarma Puja 2023: Important aspects of this auspicious day
Image Credit: ANI
'Vishwakarma Jayanti' is a Hindu festival that celebrates Lord Vishwakarma, the divine architect and craftsman of the gods. It will be celebrated on September 17 this year. However, the exact date of Vishwakarma Jayanti varies from year to year because it is based on the Hindu lunar calendar. The association of 'Vishwakarma Jayanti' with 'Kanya Sankranti' highlights the importance of this day for those who are involved in trades, craftsmanship and business. Devotees believe that by worshipping Lord Vishwakarma on this day, they can seek his blessings for success and prosperity in their professional endeavours.

This festival is an occasion for artisans, craftsmen, and factory workers to honour Lord Vishwakarma and pray for skill enhancement, better tools, and overall improvement in their work. Let's look at some important aspects commonly observed during this auspicious day:

Devotees gather at their workplaces or factories to perform ritual worship to Lord Vishwakarma. This involves the recitation of prayers, hymns, and mantras dedicated to Lord Vishwakarma. Offerings like flowers, fruits, sweets, and incense are made to the deity. One of the primary customs is the cleaning and decoration of workplaces, factories, workshops, machines, and tools. This ritual signifies the removal of impurities and the preparation of the workspace for the blessings of Lord Vishwakarma.

Specific attention is given to the machinery and tools used in various industries. These objects are often symbolically blessed during the puja to ensure their efficient and safe operation throughout the year. Some communities and organizations take this opportunity to showcase the craftsmanship and skills of their workers. Artisans and craftsmen may exhibit their creations and awards or recognition may be given for outstanding work.

These traditions may vary in detail from one region or community to another. Vishwakarma Jayanti is a day of reverence, celebration, and renewal in the workplace, fostering a positive and harmonious atmosphere that is believed to contribute to the well-being and progress of individuals and businesses alike. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

