From Manhattan Dreams to Culinary Triumphs: A Journey of Kindness and Connection

In the vibrant heart of Manhattan, a young Suvir Saran embarked on a remarkable journey. Arriving in the city with nothing but a suitcase full of dreams at the tender age of 20, Saran was enveloped by the city's generosity and open-heartedness. Strangers offered assistance without expectation, paving the way for his future successes.

Saran's career blossomed as he embraced opportunities in art and retail, eventually leading to his culinary triumph at Devi, the first South Asian restaurant in North America to earn a Michelin star. Alongside, his roles at prestigious institutions like the Culinary Institute of America underscored his commitment to cultural exchange and embracing the fullness of human experience.

The foundation of his success, Saran reflects, lies in an almost fearless trust in the world and the inherent kindness of others—a lesson imparted by his parents who raised him in a lock-free home. As he looks back, he encourages others to approach life with openness, kindness, and curiosity, believing firmly in the power of rising together.

(With inputs from agencies.)