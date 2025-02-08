Left Menu

UN Rights Experts Condemn Reinstatement of Cuba on U.S. State Sponsor of Terrorism List

The move came shortly after the inauguration of the new U.S. President, reversing the previous administration’s removal of Cuba from the list just days earlier.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 08-02-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 20:19 IST
UN Rights Experts Condemn Reinstatement of Cuba on U.S. State Sponsor of Terrorism List
“We deeply regret this regressive decision, which not only damages bilateral relations between the U.S. and Cuba but also significantly harms the human rights and well-being of the Cuban people,” the experts stated. Image Credit: ChatGPT

A coalition of independent United Nations human rights experts has voiced strong opposition to the U.S. Government’s recent decision to reinstate Cuba on its State Sponsor of Terrorism (SSOT) list. The move came shortly after the inauguration of the new U.S. President, reversing the previous administration’s removal of Cuba from the list just days earlier.

“We deeply regret this regressive decision, which not only damages bilateral relations between the U.S. and Cuba but also significantly harms the human rights and well-being of the Cuban people,” the experts stated. “The most devastating effects will be felt by vulnerable groups, including women, children, older persons, and persons with disabilities.”

The experts referenced prior communications highlighting the severe consequences of Cuba’s SSOT designation since 2021. This status has led to the expansion of economic, trade, and financial restrictions, compounding the nation’s prolonged economic and humanitarian crises.

“Cuba’s re-designation has deepened the country’s isolation, increased uncertainty and fear among international stakeholders, and undermined national efforts to address the cumulative impacts of the long-standing U.S. embargo, the COVID-19 pandemic, and natural disasters,” they emphasized.

The experts criticized the decision as a unilateral coercive measure, contradicting multiple UN resolutions that denounce such actions for their illegality and severe human rights implications. It also runs counter to the annually adopted UN resolution calling for an end to the U.S. economic, commercial, and financial embargo against Cuba.

During recent UN discussions, Cuban representatives revealed that the embargo has caused $1.499 trillion in total damages, considering the U.S. dollar value against gold prices. In the past 18 years alone, Cuba has reportedly suffered $252 trillion in losses.

“Food insecurity has become a critical issue,” the experts noted. “Inflation, rising food prices, reduced agricultural production due to fuel shortages, and restrictions on importing essential agricultural machinery and supplies have all contributed to this crisis.”

They further asserted that the SSOT designation violates fundamental principles of international law, as it is a unilateral act not authorized by the UN Security Council, with both direct and indirect adverse impacts on human rights in the listed countries.

“We urge the U.S. Government to cease actions that undermine multilateralism and violate the UN Charter,” the experts stated. “The practice of SSOT designations must end, and the U.S. must fulfill its international human rights obligations, including those with extraterritorial effects.”

Concluding their statement, the experts reiterated their call for Cuba’s removal from the SSOT list and the termination of all unilateral coercive measures, including the 63-year-old U.S. embargo.

 

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
2
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025