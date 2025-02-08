UN Rights Experts Condemn Reinstatement of Cuba on U.S. State Sponsor of Terrorism List

A coalition of independent United Nations human rights experts has voiced strong opposition to the U.S. Government’s recent decision to reinstate Cuba on its State Sponsor of Terrorism (SSOT) list. The move came shortly after the inauguration of the new U.S. President, reversing the previous administration’s removal of Cuba from the list just days earlier.

“We deeply regret this regressive decision, which not only damages bilateral relations between the U.S. and Cuba but also significantly harms the human rights and well-being of the Cuban people,” the experts stated. “The most devastating effects will be felt by vulnerable groups, including women, children, older persons, and persons with disabilities.”

The experts referenced prior communications highlighting the severe consequences of Cuba’s SSOT designation since 2021. This status has led to the expansion of economic, trade, and financial restrictions, compounding the nation’s prolonged economic and humanitarian crises.

“Cuba’s re-designation has deepened the country’s isolation, increased uncertainty and fear among international stakeholders, and undermined national efforts to address the cumulative impacts of the long-standing U.S. embargo, the COVID-19 pandemic, and natural disasters,” they emphasized.

The experts criticized the decision as a unilateral coercive measure, contradicting multiple UN resolutions that denounce such actions for their illegality and severe human rights implications. It also runs counter to the annually adopted UN resolution calling for an end to the U.S. economic, commercial, and financial embargo against Cuba.

During recent UN discussions, Cuban representatives revealed that the embargo has caused $1.499 trillion in total damages, considering the U.S. dollar value against gold prices. In the past 18 years alone, Cuba has reportedly suffered $252 trillion in losses.

“Food insecurity has become a critical issue,” the experts noted. “Inflation, rising food prices, reduced agricultural production due to fuel shortages, and restrictions on importing essential agricultural machinery and supplies have all contributed to this crisis.”

They further asserted that the SSOT designation violates fundamental principles of international law, as it is a unilateral act not authorized by the UN Security Council, with both direct and indirect adverse impacts on human rights in the listed countries.

“We urge the U.S. Government to cease actions that undermine multilateralism and violate the UN Charter,” the experts stated. “The practice of SSOT designations must end, and the U.S. must fulfill its international human rights obligations, including those with extraterritorial effects.”

Concluding their statement, the experts reiterated their call for Cuba’s removal from the SSOT list and the termination of all unilateral coercive measures, including the 63-year-old U.S. embargo.