Work Hard, Rest Right: The New Art of Leisure

The modern world dictates incredibly harsh conditions — people who want to be successful need to give their all to their career and do what others will not do in the highly competitive job market. In order to have not only the physical but also the mental strength to do this, it is important to find the right form of relaxation. Some people are suited to active sports, others to more meditative activities, and still others to exciting games. We decided to explore all three areas and select the best options that turn relaxation into a true art form.

More activity and a bit of risk — bouldering for computer geeks

People whose work involves intellectual tasks are most often prone to burnout. Programmers, engineers, analysts — all of these require significant mental resources to do their jobs. In addition, such tasks can be quite monotonous, which means that the brain, naturally tuned to constant novelty, may experience a lack of fresh impressions. And, of course, a lack of movement can affect more than just mental health. The solution may be bouldering, an unusual sport with a touch of risk and excitement.

Image Credit: Rahadiansyah on Unsplash

Bouldering is a type of climbing without safety equipment. It involves free climbing on low ledges, focusing on developing mobility, flexibility, balance and strength. Special boulders are built for this sport — walls with different slopes and coloured holds. The holds are placed in a specific order, creating interesting routes of varying difficulty, which the athlete must complete without tripping. High mats are placed under the boulder to cushion any falls. This sport is an excellent contrast to the grey office routine.

Calm down and stretch — relax yoga for escaping from people

Some professions require constant communication with people, emotions and involvement in collective life. Consultants, managers, team leaders — by the end of the working week, such people want silence, solitude and relaxation, both mentally and physically. In this case, the best solution is yoga, without complicated asanas, without multi-stage training, and even without a group with a coach. Just relaxation, only for self-knowledge, the limits of one's body and mind.

Image Credit: kike vega on Unsplash

Over the past couple of years, yoga has become very accessible. Even a beginner can do a few asanas that will help them relax and hear themselves, putting the outside world on pause. The child's pose, slow stretching of the arms and legs, smooth twisting of the torso, and even a simple lotus pose and measured breathing will help to move into a completely different mode and truly exhale the tension of an active week with hundreds of contacts. The main thing is to create a comfortable environment and pay attention to the inner world, ignoring everything that remains outside.

Any kind of game — another reality for exhausted people

Even the most energetic people can get tired, especially if their working day is spent literally on their feet. Medical staff, all construction professions, rescuers, salespeople, couriers — many jobs are associated with banal physical fatigue, when one just wants to sit, or better yet, lie down, relax and enjoy other emotions. In this case, gaming is just what is needed. After all, any game is a combination of imagination, adventure, vivid emotions, and a variety of fictional universes, accessible via a phone or PC from the comfort of a favourite sofa.

Scientists have proven that a properly selected game can replace a visit to a psychotherapist. Shooters allow us to get rid of excess aggression and develop strategic thinking. RPGs compensate for the monotony of real life with fantasy scenarios and make us feel part of a virtual community. All kinds of puzzles help to simply occupy the mind with beautiful pictures and unusual tasks in order to get rid of anxiety. Even gambling can be beneficial if a person likes to relax in this way.

Leisure as a new art — the main thing

A rested person is a productive person, and no one can argue with that. But for rest to truly bring recovery, it is important to choose a hobby that will replenish rather than deplete the mental energy. And for each person, this will be a different pastime. Some people look for active solutions — sports, team games, walks to music. Others seek solitude in meditative practices, crafts or games. The main thing is that such a hobby restores strength and inner balance, providing resources for a new working day or week. This is the ideal work-life balance, which for many today is considered an art form.

