Taapsee Pannu channels Greek goddess look as Femina cover girl

Oozing Greek goddess vibes, Bollywood's diva Taapsee Pannu turned cover girl for Femina magazine's September issue

ANI
Updated: 08-09-2019 14:44 IST
Taapsee Pannu as the cover girl of Femina magazine (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Oozing Greek goddess vibes, Bollywood's diva Taapsee Pannu turned cover girl for Femina magazine's September issue The 32-year-old oozed oomph in a glamorous pink outfit. The actor chose to keep her makeup minimum, perfectly complementing the look.

The diva wore a messy bun, letting few flicks loose on her face. Official account of Femina shared the magazine cover on their Instagram page and wrote, "Our latest cover girl Taapsee Pannu , channeling Greek goddess vibes effortlessly."

Meanwhile, Taapsee who is still basking in the success of her latest film 'Mission Mangal' is currently awaiting the release of another sports biopic titled 'Saand Ki Aankh', in which she and Bhumi Pednekar will portray the role of world's oldest sharpshooters -- Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar. Apart from this, she will also feature 'Rashmi Rocket' where she will be seen playing the role of an athlete. (ANI)

