Caught on cam: Dog perfectly uses kid's training potty, amuses owner

Dogs are not only loyal but are also one of the most intelligent and smart animals that exist. Every dog-owner feels that his pooch is the best in this world, but this doggo has proved that it is the best!

A man in California discovered his dog using his son's training toilet during the night. A CCTV video showed the pooch circling the toilet seat and then using it with utmost perfection, reported Fox News. The owner discovered the following morning that his kid's training toilet had been used, which he initially thought was left uncleaned after their son used it.

It was only while checking the cameras, that the truth was revealed and the canine's amazing activity was discovered. "I got home from work at 5 am and noticed poop in my son's training toilet and thought that's weird how did my wife miss this? I checked the cameras and this is what I found," said the dog owner.

Though, this is not the first time that a pet hogged headlines. Recently, an anonymous pit bull was crowned the world's "most dramatic" dog after a video featuring it pretending to faint while the owner made an attempt to clip its nails.

The video initially surfaced on social media last week and has garnered millions of views across Twitter and photo-sharing site Imgur. The clip was also shared to Reddit- in a thread titled, "The world's most dramatic pit bull" where users applauded the canine's performance. (ANI)

