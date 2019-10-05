Raw Mango faces backlash for exoticising Kashmir through its latest collection

Raw Mango, a contemporary Indian fashion brand's latest collection 'Zooni' inspired by Kashmir, faced backlash for exoticising the region at a time when the region is under heavy security post the abrogation of Article 370. The brand launched on Wednesday evening on Instagram was criticised following the posting of a snap of a Kashmiri bride dressed in a red and gold garment, sitting on a boat at a scenic location in Kashmir.

Following the backlash the fashion brand removed the images from social media. "The campaign imagery for Zooni was released on the evening of Oct 2, 2019, on Instagram, and recalled that evening based on requesting the public sentiment on timing," read the statement posted by Raw Mango on Instagram.

The statement also explained that the planning for 'Zooni' began long before the abrogation of Article 370. "In November 2017, our design team began to research and textile development for 'Zooni', a collection drawing from Kashmir," read the statement. But the "release was planned for August 8th, 2019 and given the political and social climate surrounding the region, the launch was postponed." (ANI)

