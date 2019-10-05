Kareena Kapoor shimmers in strapless golden ensemble

Kareena Kapoor Khan, known for her chic style and fashion statements, is now unleashing her sensually glamorous side on Elle magazine's cover. The actor is setting the temperature soaring with her 'luminous' look as the cover girl of Elle's October issue.

The 'Veere Di Wedding' star wore a strapless golden polyester outfit by ace designer Toni Maticevski with nude makeup by artist Subbu. The look was accessorised with pink gold and diamond choker, adding the right amount of sparkle to her dazzling outfit.

The verified account of the Elle magazine shared the look on their Instagram page. "Starlight, star bright. A hit radio show. A film career like no other. Like The Beatles said: It's getting better all the time. The incomparable Kareena Kapoor Khan is pure gold," they wrote alongside the picture.

The diva who left the hearts fluttering as the cover girl will be seen next in 'Good News' alongside Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh and will also feature as a lady cop in 'Angrezi Medium' starring Irrfan Khan. (ANI)

