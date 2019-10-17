Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday make head turns as showstoppers

The trio -- Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday -- who are soon to entertain audiences with their upcoming flick 'Pati Patni Aur Woh,' caught eyeballs through their royal avatars as they walked the ramp for ace designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. On Thursday, Bhumi Pednekar shared the glamorous snaps wherein she looked graceful clad in a heavily embroidered lehenga, paired with a red sheer dupatta. Her classic jewelry pieces added the oomph to her traditional ensemble.

Her co-actor Ananya Panday didn't look any less donning a cream lehenga which had an Indo-western twist. Her couture had magnificent mirror work. The highlight of her attire was the off-shoulder blouse with layered sleeves. And Kartik Aryan sported fuscia pink layered sherwani. With a moustache and stubble, the actor looked dapper as he posed with the ladies.

On Tuesday, Karthik, Bhumi, and Ananya shared his first look from the film and going by the poster it seems that all three have adapted to the character really well. The film 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' which also stars Ananya Panday and Bhumi are being directed by Mudassar Aziz, who has previously helmed films like 'Dulha Mil Gaya', 'Happy Bhag Jayegi' and 'Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi'.

The film is an adaptation of the 1978 drama of the same name, which featured Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur in the lead roles. The original one revolved around a married couple Ranjeet (Sanjeev) and Sharda (Vidya) and how things change after he gets involved with his secretary Nirmala (Ranjeeta). The upcoming film is slated to release on December 6, this year. (ANI)

