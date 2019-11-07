International Development News
'Celebrating Northeast 2019' ends on grand note in Delhi

Fashion rendezvous, euphoric culture, traditional folk dance, musical rendition, and region's art were the talk of the town, in the recently held two-day long 9th edition of 'Celebrating Northeast' event organised in Delhi's Saket area.

The 9th edition of 'Celebrating northeast' event concluded in New Delhi. . Image Credit: ANI

The event was supported by the Sports and Tourism Ministry along with other ministries. Organised under the banner of the Northeast Institute of Fashion Technology (NEIFT), the event acted as a curtain-raiser to the flamboyant culture of the northeast.

The event was graced by Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Anurag Thakur. He encouraged the present audience to delve into the beauty of the northeast region. Speaking to ANI, Vikram Rai Medhi, Festival Director said, "There are a lot of issues back home but at the end of the day, the place is good, beautiful, and exotic. Our idea is to make this so-called geographically small little chicken neck we call it, beyond India. The interaction, bridge of communication should be there and the stereotype concept about northeast should be eroded".

The two-day-long festival witnessed various cultural performances showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the region. The first day of the event saw the inauguration of a pavilion in honour of legendary singer Late Dr Bhupen Hazarika, by some of the distinguished guests including renowned filmmaker Rima Das and singer Usha Mangeshkar.

The second day had a grand opening with Assam's Bihu dance and others. It also featured a scintillating fashion show where the country's top models as well as from the region, sashayed down the ramp showcasing the haute couture handloom and handicraft ensembles, curated by top designers as a mark of tribute to the weavers of the region. A fashion designer from Assam, Parinita Bora said, "My collection has roots from Assam and it has a touch of local motifs and also I have worked with the artisans. I have helped the artisans to uplift their work and also showcased my work too. It was a great experience".

"People started understanding about our handloom, textile, and beauty of the weaves of northeast states like Manipur, Assam. They are able to understand that we people are very rich in handloom and it is unexplored, it is in the corner of India. That needs to be explored, people should love it and we are very much part of India", added Robert Naorem, an acclaimed fashion designer from Manipur. The event ended on a grand note with special performances by singer Zubeen Garg, Joi Barua, and Deeplina Deka. (ANI)

