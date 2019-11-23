Rare first edition of Marvel Comics sells for USD 1.26 million in Texas auction

A copy of the first-ever Marvel Comics comic book sold for 1.26 million US Dollars in an auction in Texas. The 'Marvel Comics Number 1', which was from 1939, sold at an auction in Dallas recently for a staggering amount of 1.26 million US Dollars, according to Heritage Auctions as cited by Fox News.

The senior vice president at Heritage, Ed Jaster, called it "a historic copy of a historic comic book." The issue features the first appearances of characters such as the Human Torch, Ka-Zar, Angel and the Sub-Mariner.

Heritage said the comic book was first purchased at a newsstand by a Uniontown, Pennsylvania mail carrier, who made a practice of buying the first issue of comic books and magazines. Jaster said that since then, the issue has only changed owners a handful of times. Marvel Comics released its Marvel Comics 1000 issue in August, which paid homage to many of the entity's most recognizable characters, including Iron man, the Hulk, and Spider-Man. It also highlighted some of their lesser-known characters as well.

Each page in the issue was devoted to one year in Marvel's history. The Marvel Comics Number 1, was marked by the creation of the Human Torch on November 1, 1939. (ANI)

