2019 AMAs: Carrie Underwood turns eyeballs in sizzling purple outfit

The red carpet of 2019 American Music Awards got more highlighted on Sunday evening when singer-songwriter Carrie Underwood graced the occasion in a fabulous ensemble.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 21:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 21:23 IST
Carrie Underwood. Image Credit: ANI

The red carpet of 2019 American Music Awards got more highlighted on Sunday evening when singer-songwriter Carrie Underwood graced the occasion in a fabulous ensemble. Before the show began, the 36-year-old singer turned heads for all the right reasons in her sparkling purple gown that revealed plenty of legs, reported E-News.

She completed her look with gold heels and a matching necklace as she let her hair down for the evening. It's about to be a special night for the singer who recently hosted the 2019 CMA Awards in Nashville. Not only is Carrie presenting one of the biggest awards of the night, but she is also nominated for Favorite Female Country Artist and Favorite.

She's also celebrating the release of her latest music video for her hit song 'Drinking Alone.' Tonight's sizzling red carpet look shouldn't come as a big surprise to pop culture fans. After all, this is the woman who went through countless wardrobe changes during the 2019 CMA Awards earlier this month. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

