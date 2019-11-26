'GoT' showrunners David Benioff, DB Weiss arrive at the red carpet at International Emmys

International Development News
After their wins at the 2019 Emmys in September, David Benioff and DB Weiss, showrunners of the much-loved HBO fantasy show 'Game of Thrones' posed at the red carpet of the International Emmy Awards on Monday (local time) before they were set to be honoured with the Founders Award!

David Benioff, Conleth Hill and DB Weiss. Image Credit: ANI

After their wins at the 2019 Emmys in September, David Benioff and DB Weiss, showrunners of the much-loved HBO fantasy show 'Game of Thrones' posed at the red carpet of the International Emmy Awards on Monday (local time) before they were set to be honoured with the Founders Award! Both sporting identical black suits were seen together at the red carpet with actor Conleth Hill, who played Lord Varys on the show, prior to the start of the ceremony.

They will be honoured with the Founder's Award for masterfully bringing to the screen the epic world of George RR Martin's best-selling fantasy novel series, 'A Song of Ice and Fire'. "David and DB are absolute game changers, visionary storytellers who have created, with their first foray into television, a record breaking global cultural phenomenon with an international following like no other," said Academy President & CEO, Bruce L Paisner in a statement.

The show ran for eight seasons and started airing the final season in April and ended this year in May. At the 2019 Emmys, the show won two awards - Outstanding Drama Series and Best Supporting Award going to Peter Dinklage.

The 47th edition is taking place at the Hilton New York Hotel and has welcomed entries in 11 categories from 21 countries including Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Columbia, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, India, Israel, the Netherlands, Portugal, Qatar, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the USA. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

