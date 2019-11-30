Fashion retailer to tackle climate concerns with clothing rental service

Amid escalating public clamour over climate change, one of the leading fashion brands are aiming to roll out a clothing rental service, since the fashion industry is one of the largest contributors to the environmental problems. The Swedish retailer H&M has decided to test its rental service with the aim to reduce its part in adding to environmental waste and pollution.

The fashion giant's move comes on the heels of similar actions by brands like the Banana Republic and Urban Outfitters. Both have already started the rental service earlier this year, Fox News quoted Bloomberg. H&M's clothing rental service, which is by far only active at its store in the Swedish capital -- Stockholm, currently includes just 50 garments, which will be offered to the brand's loyalty program members.

Before moving ahead with the plan, they will be assessing the benefits of the move in three months. Moreover, they will also provide repair services, a coffee shop and a beauty bar. "We have a huge belief in rental, but we still want to test and learn quite a lot and do tweaks and changes," said Daniel Claesson, H&M Head of Business Development.

Even more, the retailer plans on cutting its greenhouse gas emissions and go negative by 2040. (ANI)

