International Development News
Development News Edition

Fashion retailer to tackle climate concerns with clothing rental service

Amid escalating public clamour over climate change, one of the leading fashion brands are aiming to roll out a clothing rental service, since the fashion industry is one of the largest contributors to the environmental problems.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 19:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 19:16 IST
Fashion retailer to tackle climate concerns with clothing rental service
H&M's clothing rental service currently includes just 50 garments, which will be offered to the brand's loyalty program members.. Image Credit: ANI

Amid escalating public clamour over climate change, one of the leading fashion brands are aiming to roll out a clothing rental service, since the fashion industry is one of the largest contributors to the environmental problems. The Swedish retailer H&M has decided to test its rental service with the aim to reduce its part in adding to environmental waste and pollution.

The fashion giant's move comes on the heels of similar actions by brands like the Banana Republic and Urban Outfitters. Both have already started the rental service earlier this year, Fox News quoted Bloomberg. H&M's clothing rental service, which is by far only active at its store in the Swedish capital -- Stockholm, currently includes just 50 garments, which will be offered to the brand's loyalty program members.

Before moving ahead with the plan, they will be assessing the benefits of the move in three months. Moreover, they will also provide repair services, a coffee shop and a beauty bar. "We have a huge belief in rental, but we still want to test and learn quite a lot and do tweaks and changes," said Daniel Claesson, H&M Head of Business Development.

Even more, the retailer plans on cutting its greenhouse gas emissions and go negative by 2040. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 to have time jump of 10 years, New cast revealed

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

Outlander Season 5 synopsis revealed, Twitter account posts intimate image of Jamie-Claire

UPDATE 4-British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing - source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Isn't decline in GDP growth rate not indication of economic recession: Raj CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday asked whether the decline in GDP growth rate was not an indication of economic recession. Indias GDP growth rate for the second quarter of the present financial year has fallen to 4.5 percen...

Upset after being humiliated by school teacher and principal, minor commits suicide

Upset at being allegedly humiliated and beaten in front of the class by the school principal and a teacher for wearing tight and shorter pants, a minor student killed himself by hanging from a fan at his home near Ludhiana, police said Satu...

Motor racing-Hamilton back on pole for Abu Dhabi season-ender

Six times world champion Lewis Hamilton put Mercedes on pole position for the season-ending Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix on Saturday.Teammate Valtteri Bottas qualified second but will start at the back of the grid due to engine penaltie...

India and Japan urge all countries to take resolute action to root out terrorist safe havens and eliminate financing channels for terrorism.

India and Japan urge all countries to take resolute action to root out terrorist safe havens and eliminate financing channels for terrorism....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019