A chance to dress up like Prince: Music legend's own designers release '1999' inspired clothing line

The very designers, who worked with the rock legend Prince from 2011 till his demise in 2016, have come up with an assorted collection of clothing inspired by his album '1999.' The two designers -- Lori Marcuz and Cathy Robinson -- who are behind the Call & Response clothing line from Toronto, have collaborated with the Prince estate in creating made-to-order jackets, tunics and vests, reported the New York Post.

The designers said in an interview to Vogue that they never came face to face with the star in real life and had to figure out the correct fit by scanning through YouTube videos of his performances. Other artists such as Sly, Family Stone, and Jimi Hendrix were used as inspiration for Prince's clothing.

The newly launched wardrobe range draws its style from the album '1999' that was released back in 1982. The clothes are priced between 175 dollars for a hand-dyed shirt to 2,600 dollars for a studded trench coat. Marcuz said: "We watched a lot of footage. We listened to the album, again and again, trying to remember what it was like to hear '1999' for the first time back in the day."

Creating new renditions of Prince's iconic clothes reminded the designers of the time when they worked with him. That phase according to Marcuz and Robinson had a profound impact on their careers. (ANI)

