Left Menu
Development News Edition

Watching cooking shows may motivate kids to eat healthy food

Making a picky kid eat healthy food is a hell of a task. However, to make the task easier, a study suggests making kids watch more healthy cooking shows.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 27-01-2020 22:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-01-2020 22:42 IST
Watching cooking shows may motivate kids to eat healthy food
In the healthy food group, more than 41 per cent of children chose a healthy snack such as an apple or cucumber slices.. Image Credit: ANI

Making a picky kid eat healthy food is a hell of a task. However, to make the task easier, a study suggests making kids watch more healthy cooking shows. As per a recent report by CNN, the study published in the Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior shared that children with cooking program watching habit come across healthy foods more often. They were over twice as likely to choose healthy snack as children who watched a cooking show featuring unhealthy foods.

"If you promote healthy foods to children, it can be beneficial to improve their intake," said Dr Frans Folkvord, lead author of the study and assistant professor at the School of Humanities and Digital Science at Tilburg University in the Netherlands. "For parents, it's important that they promote healthy foods during day time by different methods, and one of the methods is these cooking programs," he shared.

While conducting the study, researchers interviewed 125 children of 10 to 12 years old to watch 10 minutes of a Dutch TV show designed for children. Some watched a clip featuring healthy foods, while others watched a video featuring less healthy, energy-dense foods. To avoid any confusion around the perception of healthy food these children answered on a 10-point scale how healthy they perceived the foods shown in the cooking program, ranging from zero (very unhealthy) to 10 (very healthy).

The healthy foods clip featured tomatoes, onions, brussels sprouts and other fruits and vegetables. The clip that centred on unhealthy foods showed hamburgers, French fries with mayonnaise and croissants. The videos depicted contestants from Dutch schools battling each other in the kitchen by cooking dishes themselves, tasting it and having to answer questions about the ingredients they thought were needed to make them.

As a reward for participating in the study, the kids were offered a snack, which they could choose from a set of options. In the healthy food group, more than 41 per cent of children chose a healthy snack such as an apple or cucumber slices. In an unhealthy condition, 20 per cent of children chose a healthy snack. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

Experts identify potential security, privacy risks posed by e-scooters

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-'Stunning defeat': Fujimori's ghost fades in Peru after legislative gamble

Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra took a gamble last year when he shuttered Congress after a bruising battle over a corruption crackdown with opposition lawmakers allied to the powerful Fujimori political dynasty.The gamble paid off. Vizca...

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court allows Trump's 'public charge' immigration curb

The U.S. Supreme Court gave the go-ahead on Monday for one of President Donald Trumps hardline immigration policies, allowing his administration to implement a rule denying legal permanent residency to certain immigrants deemed likely to re...

Iraq's Abdul Mahdi stresses the importance of de-escalation in the region

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi stressed, in a phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday, the importance of de-escalation in the region, according to a statement from his office.The PM also condemned attacks that t...

Cricket-Costly bill for England skipper as room service helps test win

Cricketers are superstitious at the best of times but not wanting to change any aspect of their routine after a successful test day has proved costly for England captain Joe Root.He will be forking out on his hotel expenses after Mark Wood ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020