Left Menu
Development News Edition

External help may help you change your personality: Study

Seeking outside help, be it from friends or professionals, who are ready to remind you of your goals, will help you alter your personality better, says a recent study.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 02-02-2020 21:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-02-2020 21:34 IST
External help may help you change your personality: Study
Personalities do change throughout the lifespan, often in line with major life events.. Image Credit: ANI

Seeking outside help, be it from friends or professionals, who are ready to remind you of your goals, will help you alter your personality better, says a recent study. What goes against the old saying of personalities are more or less set in stone, research has proven that personalities do change throughout the lifespan, often in line with major life events.

The study was led by a University of Arizona researchers and was published in the Journal of Research in Personality. There is evidence that people tend to be more agreeable and conscientious in college, less extroverted after they get married and more agreeable in their retirement years.

Researcher Erica Baranski and her colleagues studied two groups of people, approximately 500 members of the general population, who ranged in age from 19 to 82 and participated in the research online, and approximately 360 college students. The participants were asked whether they desired to change any aspect of their personality from the five key personality traits: extroversion, conscientiousness, agreeableness, openness to experience and neuroticism, also referred to as emotional stability.

Most people across both groups wished to increase extroversion, conscientiousness and emotional stability. After taking a survey of both the teams again a year later, neither group had achieved the personality goals they set for themselves at the beginning of the study, and, in fact, some saw a change in the opposite direction.

It was the college student who did show some changes in comparison to that of the general population. However, the college group was either in the opposite direction than desired or were for different personality traits than the one the person intended to change.

Students who desired to be more conscientious actually exhibited less conscientiousness six months later. In addition, students who expressed their wish to be more extroverted showed increases in agreeableness and emotional stability rather than extroversion in the follow-up.

Baranski said that perhaps as part of their effort to become more social and extroverted, they actually focused on being friendlier and less socially anxious - behaviours more directly related to agreeability and emotional stability, respectively. She also said that college students may have exhibited more change because they are in such a transformational period in their lives.

Baranski's findings explain how difficult it can be for people to change aspects of their personality based on desire alone, but outside help- from a professional, a friend or maybe even a mobile app reminding them of their goals can be beneficial. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 12 synopsis, Rick’s inspiration despite hurricane Dorian

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

Chinese army to oversee virus hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Rugby-Rejuvenated France hold off lacklustre England

A rejuvenated France held off England to start their Six Nations with a bang in a 24-17 victory at the Stade de France on Sunday and give new coach Fabien Galthie a confidence-boosting debut. A year after squandering a 16-0 halftime lead in...

Blue Jackets LW Gerbe signs two-year, two-way deal

Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Nathan Gerbe signed a two-year, two-way NHLAmerican Hockey League contract extension through the 2021-22 season, the team announced on Sunday. Financial terms were not disclosed by the team.Gerbe, 32, has col...

Intruder sneaks into Bhopal airport, caught on apron area:CISF

In a major security breach, a 25-year-old man on Sunday evening sneaked into the Madhya Pradesh governments hangar inter-connected to the Raja Bhoj airport here and damaged a parked helicopter before running towards the apron area where a f...

'Thappad' trailer shoots up to 10 million views

Thappad featuring Taapsee Pannu was dropped on Friday and within two days span, it has shot up to an overwhelming 10 million views. The leading actor took to her Instagram account to share the pleasing response to the trailer from audiences...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020