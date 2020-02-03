Missouri resident is exact copy of Meghan Markle, takes internet by storm

A woman from Missouri has taken the internet by storm as netizens find her to be the exact photocopy of Meghan Markle. The Instagram user with the name of Greyson_land recently shared some snaps with her daughter and social media users rightfully mistook her to be Meghan. The account originally belongs to Akeisha Land, who uses her daughter's name for social media, reports Fox News. Akeisha shared a picture with daughter Greyson on Sunday where both the girls twinned in similar sweatshirts with 'Love' carved on them.

However, Instagram users got all worked up noticing the rare likeness between Akeisha and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. The post got flooded with comments from her followers and others as well pointing out the obvious doppelganger vibes.

"For a moment I thought you were Meghan Markle," one user commented, as did hundreds of others. "Do people tell you all the time that you look like @hrhofsussex?! Both gorgeous!" another person wrote. As the social media account is used majorly to post pictures of Greyson, Land said she was surprised and overwhelmed by such an incident.

"Literally every comment is about me. Normally it's like, 'Oh, she's so cute,' and that sort of thing but it's all about me this time. It's very different!" Land told E! News. The Missouri resident shared that despite such resemblance to the royalty, she doesn't keep up much with the happenings of the American actress-turned-British royal. But she admits this stance to be a "huge compliment." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.