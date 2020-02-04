Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sharing goals on public platform may keep you motivated after hitting failure: Study

A new research has suggested that if one shares his or her goals publicly, one's motivation post-failure might be persisted. However, this can only be possible if one cares about public opinion.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 14:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 14:41 IST
Sharing goals on public platform may keep you motivated after hitting failure: Study
Representational Image. Image Credit: ANI

A new research has suggested that if one shares his or her goals publicly, one's motivation post-failure might be persisted. However, this can only be possible if one cares about public opinion. According to new research from Binghamton University, State University of New York, public announcements, such as Facebook posts about New Year's resolutions or weight loss targets, may only be motivating when there is immediate feedback after a failure and if there is a high incentive in reaching a goal.

"Everyone sets goals, and some people choose to make those goals public instead of keeping them private. Everyone also fails to meet goals from time to time," says Jenny Jiao, an assistant professor of marketing at Binghamton University's School of Management. "We were interested in finding out what happens after a failure." Working with Catherine Cole, a professor of marketing at the University of Iowa's Tippie College of Business, Jiao studied the effects of goal publicity, failure feedback and goal incentives on goal persistence across three different studies.

Each study consisted of subjects completing a task, learning they failed, and giving them another opportunity to complete the task, with variations to control for each of the effects they wanted to test. "When you hit a failure, virtually all of the effort you've put into your goal is now a sunk cost. You can't go back and try to fix what you've already done. You now only have two options - give up or keep trying," says Jiao.

Researchers found that publicly announcing your goal only affects those who care about what others think about them. "If your public reputation is something you hold in high regard, then failing publicly is probably going to push you to not want to fail publicly again. There is a greater chance you're going to try hitting that goal again," says Jiao.

However, Jiao says people who do not care too much about public perception aren't affected by the public or private nature of a goal after hitting failure. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Will ensure no one carrying coronavirus enters Goa: minister

A mechanism would be put in place to ensure that no person carrying novel coronavirus infection enters Goa, state health minister Vishwajit Rane told the state Legislative Assembly on Tuesday. Responding to a calling attention motion about...

APEDA holds awareness program to implement agri export policy in A&N Islands

An awareness programme was organized by Agriculture and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority APEDA, Ministry of Commerce and Industries, Government of India along with the Directorate of Industries of the Andaman Nicobar Is...

Irked Shiv Sena corporator brings chicken to Akola civic house

A Shiv Sena corporator on Tuesday brought a live chicken in the general meeting of Akola Municipal Corporation to protest against unauthorised meat shops which he claimed were dirtying the city. Rajesh Mishra brought the chicken in a bag a...

Imran Khan meets Malaysian PM; expresses regret over not attending summit of Muslim nations

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday regretted not attending a recent summit of Muslim nations hosted by Malaysia, saying there was misconception among some countries that it would divide the global Muslim community, according to m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020