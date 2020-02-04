Jennifer Lopez wore a limited-edition Football Neckpiece

American actor Jennifer Lopez wore a limited-edition football necklace before she stepped onstage for her 2020 Super Bowl performance. Jennifer performed halftime along with Shakira in Miami for the season's biggest football game.

The two looked extremely stunning in metallic bodysuits. According to Billboard, Lopez wore the Le Vian limited-edition Chocolate Diamond Necklace shaped liked a football. The 14-karat strawberry gold necklace featured 14-karat vanilla gold stitching in the ball pendant, which is hand-set with 1.5 carats of chocolate diamonds.

Le Vian Jewelry even shared a snap of J Lo in the beautiful necklace on their official Instagram account. "Crushing over @jlo wearing our Limited Edition Football pendant! @kayjewelers @levian_jewelry," read the caption of the post. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

