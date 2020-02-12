Left Menu
Development News Edition

These Valentine's date ideas will make you ditch yours!

With Valentine's Day is approaching, couples across the country are busy booking their dinner tables for the date night.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 14:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 14:27 IST
These Valentine's date ideas will make you ditch yours!
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

With Valentine's Day is approaching, couples across the country are busy booking their dinner tables for the date night. While some may find it fancy to celebrate the day in the same old mundane yet classic way, others look for new and innovative date ideas.

With the day of love just around the corner, here are few innovative date ideas for all types of couples who are looking for some fun ways to bond with their loved ones. 1) For the pet lovers

For people that are fond of dogs or cats or other pets, a place like pet parlour is no less than a paradise. The best thing about spending the day at the pet parlours is that you get pampered with love by not just your partner but also by the little pawed friends. 2) For the booze lovers

Having your booze sitting at the finest restaurant is fine but what about tasting freshly brewed glass of wine at a vineyard? Various vineyards offer wine tasting sessions which also include a stroll through the lush green vineyards. Such tours are often informative and fun at the same time. 3) For the foodies

If eating food is the motto of the date, why not make it more amusing by ditching the restaurant and joining the food walk. There are plenty of food walks that are organised every week in the metro cities and they come up with great discounts around Valentine's. It helps the couples explore different cuisines and learn about them at the same time. 4) For the busy ones

Keeping up with the fast pace of life often gets daunting and a relaxing day at the spa is the ideal way of celebration for some. Getting a couple spa sessions is precisely how such couples should celebrate the day. Besides getting relaxed it also helps couples spend some time speaking to each other in silence. These are just a few of the many innovative ways in which couples could bond over on the cupid's day. Though there's no specific day to celebrate love, Valentine's Day gives couples a reason to spare time from the busy schedules and spend some quality time with the one who matters. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Ukraine sticks to positions on Russia but leaves room for "compromises"

The Ukrainian presidents new chief of staff on Wednesday stuck to Kievs existing positions on ending the war against Russian-backed forces in the eastern Donbass region but said there could be compromises during negotiations with Moscow. An...

Chennai, Feb 12 (PTI):

Groundnut Kernels Rdy80 Kg Rs 5600.005700.00 Groundnut Oil Rdy 10 Kg Rs 1270.00 Groundnut Cake Rdy 70 Kg Rs 2550.00 Gingelly Oil 10 Kg Rs 2200.00 Castor Oil 15 KG Rs 1900.00 Coconut Oil 15 kg Rs 2550.002935.00 Vanaspati 15 kg Rs 1215.001500...

Environmental, social concerns on Gen Next designers' agenda

Artistes should always articulate the cultural, political, social and environmental elements of the world through their work, according to Gen Next designers. The first day of the Lakme Fashion Week SummerResort 2020 kick-started with four ...

Budget session of UP legislature from Thursday

The Budget session of the Uttar Pradesh legislature commencing here on Thursday is likely tobe stormy with the opposition set to take on the Adityanath government on the law and order front. The session will commence with the customary addr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020