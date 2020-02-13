Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fashion TV Bags the Licensor of the Year Award at the Star Retailer Awards 2019 - 14th Edition for Excellence in Retailing

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 11:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 11:38 IST
Fashion TV Bags the Licensor of the Year Award at the Star Retailer Awards 2019 - 14th Edition for Excellence in Retailing

Fashion TV was presented with the prestigious Licensor of the Year Award in Fashion and Lifestyle category at Star Retailers Awards held in New Delhi. Star Retail Awards is India's most sought after National Retail Awards Program that recognises the hard work and industry defining acumen of the Award Recipients.

Commenting on being awarded the prestigious Licensor of the year award Mr. Kashiff Khan, Management Personnel, Fashion TV said, "It is a great honour to receive the Licensor of the Year Award at the Star Retailer Awards. It is a great testament to the trust and loyalty our Licensees have shown in us as we endeavour to build our brand in India. Fashion TV is synonymous to Fashion and we are the largest Fashion and Lifestyle broadcasting channel in the world. Fashion TV is a global leader in fashion. Our mission is to bring the most refined taste from across the globe to India, keeping in mind the cultural sensibilities of the country. We plan to bolster the International brand value of Fashion TV in India with passionate commitment and determination. We strive to be the best in everything we do, keeping the brand of Fashion TV at the top."

More than 500 exhibitors have participated in the Awards and it was judged by an independent panel of experts and supported by the Indian Franchise Association (IFA) with Francorp India as Process advisors. The awards were conferred to key organisations that showed outstanding business acumen, passion and achievement of franchise businesses across India.

Commenting further Mr. Kashiff Khan, Management Personnel, Fashion TV said, "We are the company that can meet higher demands without missing a beat in our exemplary performance that is why Fashion TV stands put from its peers."

Fashion TV is an International Fashion and Lifestyle broadcasting channel. It is a renowned name in the world of fashion and lifestyle for more than two decades. It is the most widely distributed satellite channel in the world. Fashion TV is now viewed on over 500 Million PayTVs, 500 Million SMART TVs and 1.5 Billion Smart Phones, and in 10 Million hotel rooms, and public places in more than 190 countries across the world.

"We endeavour to extend our expertise to entrepreneurs with an enviable and exclusive business opportunity by making them FTV'S licensed partner and associate with them on lifestyle, fashion and much more. Our vision is to be the most profitable and sought after franchise opportunity in the world," said Mr. Kashiff Khan, Management Personnel, Fashion TV .

About Fashion TV

Fashion TV is an International Fashion and Lifestyle broadcasting channel. It is a renowned name in the world of fashion and lifestyle for more than two decades. It is the most widely distributed satellite channel in the world. Fashion TV is now viewed on over 500 Million PayTVs, 500 Million SMART TVs and 1.5 Billion Smart Phones, and in 10 Million hotel rooms, and public places in more than 190 countries across the world.

Media Contact :
Priyanka Verma
pr@ftv.ind.in
+91-9833833930
PR Head, Fashion TV India Pvt. Ltd.

Photo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1088789/Fashion_TV_Excellence_in_Retailing.jpg

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

Sec 144 in North Goa after intel on terror threat: Govt

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Share The Love To Show The Love - NSW's Tourism Recovery Campaign With Heart

SYDNEY, Feb. 13, 2020 PRNewswire -- The recovery of NSWs tourism industry from the effects of drought and bushfires is in everyones hands with Destination NSW launching its new marketing campaign, Nows The Time To Love NSW. Inspired by the...

Diana Penty to turn Shivan & Narresh's muse at LFW Summer/Resort 2020

Bollywood actor Diana Penty will be the showstopper at designers Shivan and Narreshs Lakme Fashion Week SummerResort 2020 show. As part of the duos Seoul Series, the collection titled, Hututi Summer Edit, captures the essence and charm of t...

There's no story in my mind without some man-woman dynamic: Imtiaz Ali

Director Imtiaz Ali says there can be a movie without romance at its core but it would be difficult for him to conceive a story that doesnt feature some sort of a man-woman dynamic. With Love Aaj Kal, starring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aarya...

Nets end Raptors' 15-game winning streak

Caris LeVert scored 20 points Wednesday night in New York as the Brooklyn Nets recorded a 101-91 victory over the Toronto Raptors, who saw their team-record, 15-game winning streak come to an end. The Nets won their fifth straight home game...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020