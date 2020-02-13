Fashion TV Bags the Licensor of the Year Award at the Star Retailer Awards 2019 - 14th Edition for Excellence in Retailing

Fashion TV was presented with the prestigious Licensor of the Year Award in Fashion and Lifestyle category at Star Retailers Awards held in New Delhi. Star Retail Awards is India's most sought after National Retail Awards Program that recognises the hard work and industry defining acumen of the Award Recipients.

Commenting on being awarded the prestigious Licensor of the year award Mr. Kashiff Khan, Management Personnel, Fashion TV said, "It is a great honour to receive the Licensor of the Year Award at the Star Retailer Awards. It is a great testament to the trust and loyalty our Licensees have shown in us as we endeavour to build our brand in India. Fashion TV is synonymous to Fashion and we are the largest Fashion and Lifestyle broadcasting channel in the world. Fashion TV is a global leader in fashion. Our mission is to bring the most refined taste from across the globe to India, keeping in mind the cultural sensibilities of the country. We plan to bolster the International brand value of Fashion TV in India with passionate commitment and determination. We strive to be the best in everything we do, keeping the brand of Fashion TV at the top."

More than 500 exhibitors have participated in the Awards and it was judged by an independent panel of experts and supported by the Indian Franchise Association (IFA) with Francorp India as Process advisors. The awards were conferred to key organisations that showed outstanding business acumen, passion and achievement of franchise businesses across India.

Commenting further Mr. Kashiff Khan, Management Personnel, Fashion TV said, "We are the company that can meet higher demands without missing a beat in our exemplary performance that is why Fashion TV stands put from its peers."

Fashion TV is an International Fashion and Lifestyle broadcasting channel. It is a renowned name in the world of fashion and lifestyle for more than two decades. It is the most widely distributed satellite channel in the world. Fashion TV is now viewed on over 500 Million PayTVs, 500 Million SMART TVs and 1.5 Billion Smart Phones, and in 10 Million hotel rooms, and public places in more than 190 countries across the world.

"We endeavour to extend our expertise to entrepreneurs with an enviable and exclusive business opportunity by making them FTV'S licensed partner and associate with them on lifestyle, fashion and much more. Our vision is to be the most profitable and sought after franchise opportunity in the world," said Mr. Kashiff Khan, Management Personnel, Fashion TV .

