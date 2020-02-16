Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stronger monitoring necessary for adolescents with ADHD history

A new study has revealed that teenagers who have previously suffered from attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) are more susceptible to the dangers of sexually-transmitted infections (STIs), mental health conditions, and car accidents.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 21:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-02-2020 21:24 IST
Stronger monitoring necessary for adolescents with ADHD history
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A new study has revealed that teenagers who have previously suffered from attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) are more susceptible to the dangers of sexually-transmitted infections (STIs), mental health conditions, and car accidents. Researchers from Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) found that although doctors generally discuss depression, substance abuse, and suicide risk with patients who have a history of ADHD, they rarely discuss safe driving with them and most of the time they do not monitor patients for risky sexual behavior.

The findings, published in the Journal of Developmental and Behavioral Pediatrics, represent the first study to examine the clinical practices of primary care clinicians as children with ADHD advance through adolescence. Although between 30 per cent and 60 per cent of children diagnosed with ADHD no longer meet full criteria for the disorder by late adolescence, those diagnosed before age 10 are at an increased risk for a variety of behavioral and medical concerns throughout adolescence. Yet of the 262 patients with a history of ADHD studied, the CHOP team found driving readiness was discussed in only two instances, and sexual health risks were discussed with only 47 per cent of youth.

Thomas Power, a senior author said, "These findings identify opportunities to improve the care of adolescents with a history of ADHD. Although doctors do a good job screening for many behavioral health risks, like suicide risk and depression, we need to be more aware of the dangers associated with driving and sexual health. For example, our previous research shows teens with ADHD are more likely to be involved in a car accident particularly in the first month after receiving their driver's license, so this is definitely an issue that should be discussed with our patients." Medication abuse, specifically the unlawful sharing of medication among youth, is another major area of concern for adolescent patients on medication for ADHD, yet the study found doctors rarely discussed this risk with these patients.

"We have found that clinicians are more skilled in addressing ADHD in childhood than in adolescence. Additional resources and training are needed so we can ensure primary care clinicians are providing the best care for patients with ADHD as they develop through their teenage years," Power added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous in SB attire, her rumored beau, More on Song Joong-Ki's project

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

Taipei: Two earthquakes shake parts of Taiwan; no injuries yet

Rundle Mall fire: Smoke advisory issued as firefighters battle blaze in Adelaide

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Evacuation of US passengers from quarantined ship begins

American passengers began evacuating a cruise ship quarantined off Japan early on Monday morning, boarding around a dozen buses at a port in Yokohama. An AFP reporter saw buses in a convoy starting to move away from the Diamond Princess, th...

Iran's beleaguered President Rouhani rules out resigning

Tehran, Feb 16 AFP Irans President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday ruled out resigning and vowed to see out his term, even as he admitted he had offered to step aside twice since being elected. Speaking ahead of a general election next Friday, Rou...

India, Romania U17 women's team play out 3-3 draw in friendly game

India U17 womens team played out a 3-3 draw against Romania in a friendly match that took place at Turkler, Turkey on Sunday. Mariyammal Balamurugan scored a brace for India, with Sumati Kumari scoring the third goal for head coach Thomas D...

Cricket-Magnificent Morgan guides England to T20 series win

Captain Eoin Morgan scored a brilliant unbeaten 57 from 22 balls as England chased down a massive victory target of 223 to win the final Twenty20 International against South Africa on Sunday and secure a 2-1 series triumph. South Africa won...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020