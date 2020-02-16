Left Menu
Development News Edition

Study links optimism to favorable health outcomes in stroke survivors

A study has demonstrated that stroke survivors who have an optimistic attitude in life had significantly reduced inflammation levels, stroke severity, and physical disability.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 22:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-02-2020 22:27 IST
Study links optimism to favorable health outcomes in stroke survivors
As optimism levels increased, stroke severity and the inflammatory markers decreased. Image Credit: ANI

A study has demonstrated that stroke survivors who have an optimistic attitude in life had significantly reduced inflammation levels, stroke severity, and physical disability. The preliminary research was published in the journal of NIH/National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

In a small study of 49 stroke survivors, researchers examined the relationship between optimism, inflammation, stroke severity and physical disability for three months after a stroke. Researchers said that understanding how these elements relate to or impact one another may provide a scientific framework to develop new strategies for stroke recovery.

"Our results suggest that optimistic people have a better disease outcome, thus boosting morale may be an ideal way to improve mental health and recovery after a stroke," said Yun-Ju Lai, Ph.D., MS, RN, the study's first author and a postdoctoral fellow in the neurology department at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston. Post-stroke inflammation is detrimental to the brain and impairs recovery. Optimism has been associated with lower inflammation levels and improved health outcomes among people with medical conditions, however, no prior studies assessed if this association exists among stroke patients.

This pilot study is a secondary analysis of data collected from a repository of neurological diseases. Outcomes included optimism levels from the revised Life Orientation Test, a standard psychological tool for measuring optimism; stroke severity evaluation through the National Institutes of Health Stroke Scale, and levels of inflammatory markers--interleukin-6 (IL-6), tumor necrosis factor-alpha (TNFa) and C-reactive protein (CRP).

As optimism levels increased, stroke severity and the inflammatory markers IL-6 and CRP decreased even after considering other possible variables. However, this was not true of TNFa. "Patients and their families should know the importance of a positive environment that could benefit the patient," Lai said. "Mental health does affect recovery after a stroke."

"Although immigrant men also face many of these settlement problems, they were not at elevated risk of distress compared to their Canadian-born peers," says co-author Karen Kobayashi, Professor in the Department of Sociology and a Research Affiliate at the Institute on Aging & Lifelong Health at the University of Victoria. "One idea we hope to explore in future research is whether these gender differences could be due to the fact that the husbands initiated the immigration process and the wives may have had limited or no say in the decision to leave their homeland."

The study team analyzed data from the Canadian Longitudinal Study on Ageing which included 25,834 men and women aged 45-85 years. The article was published this month in the Journal of Affective Disorders. "The team's findings suggest that policies and health care practices should aim to reduce nutrition risk, improve diet quality, address chronic pain and health problems and poverty among those experiencing poor mental health," adds Dr Davison.

"Given that mental health conditions place a large burden of disability worldwide, such program and policy changes are becoming critically important." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous in SB attire, her rumored beau, More on Song Joong-Ki's project

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

Taipei: Two earthquakes shake parts of Taiwan; no injuries yet

Rundle Mall fire: Smoke advisory issued as firefighters battle blaze in Adelaide

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Burundi opposition picks presidential contender as UN warns of rights abuses

Burundis opposition CNL on Sunday picked the current chairman of the National Assembly as its candidate in the presidential election in May which the United Nations says is likely to be marred by violence. A former rebel leader, Agathon Rwa...

Himachal: Women carry pregnant woman on makeshift cart for over 8 hours to reach hospital

In yet another incident of poor road connectivity and medical facilities, women of Shakti village in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday carried a pregnant woman on a makeshift cart for over 30 km to reach to a nearby hospital. They carried the preg...

Kalahandi Police in Odisha organise blood donation camp, say will try to fill blood's demand-supply gap in district

Kalahandi Police on Sunday collected 112 Units of blood in a Voluntary Blood Donation Camp held at Dharamgarh under Mo Sarkar initiative. The Kalahandi Police started this voluntary blood donation drive with the support of the local organis...

Over 100 released from virus quarantine in Germany

Berlin, Feb 16 AFP Over a hundred German nationals were Sunday released from quarantine at a military base near Frankfurt airport, two weeks after flying in from the Chinese city of Wuhan, epicentre of the deadly coronavirus outbreak. All t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020