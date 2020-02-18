Left Menu
Development News Edition

Study reveals early exposure to household cleaning products linked with asthma, wheezing in children

According to recent research, scientists have found that early exposure of babies to household cleaning products is associated with the development of childhood asthma and wheezing by the time they are three.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 18:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 18:03 IST
Study reveals early exposure to household cleaning products linked with asthma, wheezing in children
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

According to recent research, scientists have found that early exposure of babies to household cleaning products is associated with the development of childhood asthma and wheezing by the time they are three. The research was published in the journal CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal).

According to Professor Tim Takaro, the study's lead researcher and a clinician-scientist in Simon Fraser University's Faculty of Health Sciences (SFU), "Most of the evidence linking asthma to the use of cleaning products comes from adults. Our study looked at infants, who typically spend 80-90 percent of their time indoors and are especially vulnerable to chemical exposures through the lungs and skin due to their higher respiration rates and regular contact with household surfaces." Researchers looked at data from questionnaires completed by parents of 2022 children in the Canadian Healthy Infant Longitudinal Development (CHILD) Cohort Study who were exposed to cleaning products from birth to age 3-4 months. Participants in the CHILD Cohort Study were recruited from mostly urban centres in 4 provinces: Vancouver, BC; Edmonton, Alberta; Winnipeg, Morden and Winkler, Manitoba; and Toronto, Ontario. The children were then assessed at age 3 years to determine whether they had asthma, recurrent wheeze or atopy (allergic sensitization).

The research highlighted a few more points- While there appears to be an association between early exposure to cleaning products and risk of asthma and wheeze, there appears to be no association with atopy. The most common cleaning products used were hand dishwashing soap, dishwasher detergent, multisurface cleaners, glass cleaners and laundry soap.

Scented and sprayed cleaning products were associated with the highest risk of respiratory issues. The majority of children were white (65 per cent), had not been exposed to tobacco smoke up to age 3-4 months (76 per cent) and did not have a parental history of asthma (65 per cent).

The researchers hypothesize that chemicals in cleaning products may damage the respiratory lining by triggering inflammatory pathways of the immune system, leading to asthma and wheeze. The modulation of the infant's microbiome may also play a role. Data were collected between 2008 and 2015.

"These findings add to our understanding of how early life exposures are associated with the development of allergic airway disease, and identify household cleaning behaviours as a potential area for intervention," says Jaclyn Parks, lead author and a graduate student in SFU's Faculty of Health Sciences. Reading labels on cleaning products and choosing those that are not sprayed or contain volatile organic compounds will help minimize a child's exposure and balance the risk associated with using cleaning products in an effort to achieve a mould-free, low-allergen home.

"[S]tudies that identify avoidable factors to inform asthma prevention efforts are of paramount importance," writes Dr Elissa Abrams, Department of Pediatrics, Section of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, University of Manitoba, Winnipeg, Manitoba and the University of British Columbia, Vancouver, BC, in a linked commentary. "The linked study points to small preventive changes that could be considered, especially among families of children at risk of asthma." While the American Lung Association recommends against using cleaning products that contain volatile organic compounds, fragrance and other irritants, manufacturers in Canada and the United States are not required to list all ingredients in cleaning products. Some "green" products may contain harmful substances, as these products are not regulated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Death of six kids of couple in 9 years triggers police probe

The death of six children of a couple in a span of nine years has raisedsuspicion among police personnel here who have registered a case following a complaint after a three-month-old child ofthe family died on Tuesday and was buried. Police...

One Russian on cruise ship confirmed to have coronavirus - embassy

Russias embassy in Japan said on Tuesday that a Russian woman earlier said to have been diagnosed with coronavirus on a cruise ship docked in Japan does not have the virus, but that her husband, who is also on board, had tested positive.Rus...

FATF sub group recommends continuation of Pakistan in 'Grey List'; final decision on Friday

A sub-group of the global terror financing watchdog FATF on Tuesday recommended continuation of Pakistan in the Grey List for its failure to check terror funding and a final decision will be taken on February 21, sources said on Tuesday. Th...

Police officer, three others arrested for snatching gold

Four persons, including a junior police officer and a civic volunteer were arrested inconnection with the snatching of one-and-half-kg gold valued at Rs 50 lakh, the police said on Tuesday.All the four were produced before a local court on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020