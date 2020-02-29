Today’s Google doodle on Nh Dini, the great Indonesian novelist & feminist

Happy Birthday Nh Dini!

Google today celebrates the 84th birthday of Nh Dini, the great Indonesian novelist and feminist, who is also called the mother of the globally popular renowned animator and director, Pierre Coffin with a fascinating doodle.

Nh Dini (full name Nurhayati Srihardini Siti Nukatin) was born on February 29, 1936 at Semarang in Indonesia's Central Java. She commenced love writing love writing when she was in the second grade. Her mother was a batik artist, inspired by Javanese culture.

At the age of 15, Nh Dini read her poems on RRI (the state radio network) in Semarang. She started working as a flight attendant for Garuda Indonesia Airways in 1956. She published a series of stories called Dua Dunia (Two Worlds). Even she also worked briefly as a radio announcer.

Some of the famous works that Nh Dini early recorded such as the Peaceful Heart (1961), On a Ship (1973), La Barka (1975), My Name Hiroko (1977), Trans People (1985) and the Meeting of Two Hearts (1986). Early married to Yves Coffin, a French diplomat.

Nh Dini received the S.E.A. Write Award in 2003, when she was living in Sleman, near Yogyakarta. She, at the end of her life, moved to a nursing home, where she gradually suspended her work on a novel including her memoirs due to worsening attack of vertigo. She spent her last years in a Catholic retirement home in Semarang.

Nh Dini is remembered for her novels such as Hati yang Damai (The Peaceful Heart) (1961), Pada Sebuah Kapal (Aboard a Ship) (1973), La Barka (1975), Namaku Hiroko (My Name is Hiroko) (1977), Orang-orang Trans (The Transmigrants) (1985), and Pertemuan Dua Hati (The Meeting of Two Hearts) (1986).

Nh Dini died on December 4, 2018 at the age of 82. Her demise was the consequent of a vehicle collision behind the Toyota Avanza taxi car she was riding in and a truck in a highway in Semarang.

Google today remembers the great Indonesian legendary idol on her 84th birthday with an artistic doodle.

