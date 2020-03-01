Left Menu
Breaking all stereotypes, a girl belonging to the Muslim community has opted to learn and perfrom 'Yakshagana', a traditional Indian theatre form that combines dance, music, dialogue, costume and make-up.

Karnataka Muslim girl learns, performs Yakshagana
Yakshagana artist Arshiya speaking to ANI in Mangaluru on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Breaking all stereotypes, a girl belonging to the Muslim community has opted to learn and perfrom 'Yakshagana', a traditional Indian theatre form that combines dance, music, dialogue, costume and make-up. Arshiya, who is a Yakshagana artist from Karnataka's Mangaluru was mesmerized by the role of 'Mahishasura' in Devi Mahathme Yakshagana episode near her hometown when she was in the first standard. Since then she developed an interest in the art form and wanted to learn it.

Speaking to ANI she said, "Yakshagana is a traditional Indian art form and it is not related to any religion. I wanted to learn this art form when I was in the first standard and saw an episode of Yakshagana near my hometown, Vitla." "I was in class four when my school teacher taught me Yakshagana for annual day celebration in Jaycees English Medium School in Vitla."

Since then she has been performing in small events in Vitla. Developed in Karnataka and Kerala, Yakshagana's stories are drawn from Ramayana, Mahabharata and other epics from Hindu traditions. It is traditionally performed in the night.

"Being a Muslim, I never thought I would venture into Yakshagana. During my school days when other students performed, I tried to learn by observing them but could not learn much," she said. "One of my friends told me about the Kadali Kala Kendra in Mangaluru where Ramesh Bhat sir taught me and offered me the prominent role of 'asura' in a programme in Udupi," she added. (ANI)

