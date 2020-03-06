SpaceX to launch three space tourists to ISS next year

Elon Musk-led private space launch company SpaceX plans to send three tourists to the International Space Station (ISS). The 10-day long space voyage would take place sometime around the end of 2021, reported The Verge.

The tourists will be shot into orbit in a Crew Dragon space capsule sitting atop a Falcon 9 launch vehicle. The logistics of the trip would be managed by Axiom Space, a Houston Based startup that recently signed up with SpaceX for the space tourism project.

Although private tourists have already spent time aboard the ISS, this would be the first time that such a trip is being fully organized by private companies. The Verge cited The New York Times, according to which, each of the total three tickets cost 55 million dollars, and one seat has already been booked.

According to The Verge, this is the second space tourism project announced by SpaceX this year, as just last month the company unveiled that it would be collaborating with Space Adventures to launch four private citizens on a mission that would circumnavigate the Earth's orbit.

