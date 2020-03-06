Left Menu
SpaceX to launch three space tourists to ISS next year

Elon Musk-led private space launch company SpaceX plans to send three tourists to the International Space Station (ISS).

SpaceX to launch three space tourists to ISS next year
This would be the first ISS tourist trip fully organised privately (Picture Courtesy: NASA/Roscosmos). Image Credit: ANI

Elon Musk-led private space launch company SpaceX plans to send three tourists to the International Space Station (ISS). The 10-day long space voyage would take place sometime around the end of 2021, reported The Verge.

The tourists will be shot into orbit in a Crew Dragon space capsule sitting atop a Falcon 9 launch vehicle. The logistics of the trip would be managed by Axiom Space, a Houston Based startup that recently signed up with SpaceX for the space tourism project.

Although private tourists have already spent time aboard the ISS, this would be the first time that such a trip is being fully organized by private companies. The Verge cited The New York Times, according to which, each of the total three tickets cost 55 million dollars, and one seat has already been booked.

According to The Verge, this is the second space tourism project announced by SpaceX this year, as just last month the company unveiled that it would be collaborating with Space Adventures to launch four private citizens on a mission that would circumnavigate the Earth's orbit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

