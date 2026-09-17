Space Pharma: A New Frontier for Medicine Manufacturing

As the International Space Station approaches retirement, pharmaceutical companies are planning commercial research in low Earth orbit to manufacture medicines reliably and economically. With the development of next-generation commercial stations, companies aim to overcome current limitations and create viable infrastructure for pharmaceutical production in space.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 15:31 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 15:31 IST
Space Pharma: A New Frontier for Medicine Manufacturing

As the International Space Station (ISS) nears the end of its operational life, pharmaceutical companies are paving the way for commercial research and manufacturing in low Earth orbit.

Executives from industries like pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and space are working to demonstrate the reliability and cost-effectiveness of manufacturing medicines in space, capitalizing on microgravity's unique properties to improve biological processes.

The shift to commercial space infrastructure aims to enhance production scalability and efficiency with new platforms, overcoming the ISS's limitations and regulatory hurdles to make this next frontier a reality.

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