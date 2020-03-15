Left Menu
Development News Edition

Due to confusing standards children consume extra sugar in breakfast cereals

Children consume more sugar from their breakfast cereals than their parents expect due to insufficient industry nutritional guidelines, according to a recent study.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 15-03-2020 13:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-03-2020 13:02 IST
Due to confusing standards children consume extra sugar in breakfast cereals
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Children consume more sugar from their breakfast cereals than their parents expect due to insufficient industry nutritional guidelines, according to a recent study. The study published in the Journal of Nutrition Education and Behaviour finds little improvement in the nutritional value of breakfast products marketed for children despite 12 years of self-imposed industry regulations intended to improve child health.

According to the author Matthew B. Ritter, PhD, of High Point University, High Point, NC, USA, "Consumers often confuse what they consider to be a single serving and what is listed as the product's suggested serving size, generally eating more than what is recommended for a healthy diet. Many parents may be misled by the sugar content contained in the nutrition panel of many ready-to-eat cereal boxes, potentially leading to a higher sugar intake among children than intended." The study focused on the Children's Food and Beverage Advertising Initiative (CFBAI), an industry self-regulation program introduced in 2007 that, in part, guides companies in promoting food and beverages to children under the age of 12. The CFBAI includes 18 companies that together produce 70 to 80 per cent of all children's television advertising.

CFBAI regulations require breakfast cereals advertised to children to meet certain nutritional standards such as fewer than 200 calories and fewer than 13 grams of added sugar per serving. Researchers found companies participating in the CFBAI also limited the use of packaging features appealing to children, such as mascots and games, to cereals with less than 13 grams of sugar per serving. However, cereals listed as meeting CFBAI requirements had more sugar per ounce on average compared to those that did not claim to meet those guidelines. In fact, more than half of the cereals with moderate sugar per serving (9-12 grams) had high sugar per ounce (defined as more than 9 grams per ounce).

"Cereals explicitly listed as meeting CFBAI requirements overwhelmingly contain more than 9 grams of sugar per ounce -- well above the nutrition limits for eligible purchase through the WIC federal food assistance program," said study author Sarah E. Vaala, PhD, of High Point University. CFBAI-compliant companies have improved nutrition in their products, but previous studies have found they still market lower-nutrition products more heavily to children than their healthier alternatives.

"Cereals with the highest sugar content often display child-driven marketing gimmicks on their boxes, like mascots. This validates similar findings in earlier research," Dr Vaala said. "Based on prior research, we suspect the frequency of these promotional tools on relatively sugary cereals leads to more children being attracted to cereals with higher sugar content." Dr Ritter said their research comes down to two main points: a standardized metric would empower parents to make better purchase decisions for their children, and "the manufacturers are really making almost no effort to promote lower sugar options."

Overall, breakfast cereal is marketed directly to children more than any other food category, and many of these cereals fail to meet WIC nutritional standards. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

URGENT-Colombia to turn away visitors who have stayed in Asia, Europe in last two weeks

Infosys finishes Simplus' acquisition; elevates enterprise cloud capabilities

Government notifies Yes Bank reconstruction scheme, appoints current administrator Prashant Kumar as managing director, CEO.

Chile quarantines 1,300 aboard two cruise ships

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Vicente Guaita expresses concern over spread of coronavirus

Crystal Palaces goalkeeper Vicente Guaita on Sunday expressed concern over the spread of coronavirus and extended his support to affected families. Guaita took to Twitter to write We are going to get this all together. Important to follow t...

Malaysia reports 190 new coronavirus cases, most linked to mosque event

Malaysia reported 190 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, most linked to a religious event at a mosque that was attended by more than 10,000 people from several countries.The new cases bring the total number of infections in the country to ...

Pak PM's aide to participate in SAARC video conference on coronavirus

Pakistan Prime Ministers Special Assistant on Health Dr Zafar Mirza will participate in a video conference of SAARC member countries on Sunday proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to formulate a joint strategy to combat the fast-spreadi...

Saudi Aramco reports 20.6 percent drop in 2019 profit

Saudi Aramco on Sunday reported a 20.6 percent drop in its net profit for 2019 due to low oil prices and production levels, the company said in a statement. These are the first annual results to be announced by the energy giant after its hi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020