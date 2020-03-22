Left Menu
Development News Edition

Negative thoughts among teens may delay sleep, lead to depression: Study

Holding on to the negative thoughts and striving for perfection among teens can keep them awake at night, raising their chances of becoming depressed, suggests a new study.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Adelaide
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 16:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 15:53 IST
Negative thoughts among teens may delay sleep, lead to depression: Study
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Holding on to the negative thoughts and striving for perfection among teens can keep them awake at night, raising their chances of becoming depressed, suggests a new study. An online study of almost 400 adolescents aged 14 to 20 years confirmed the link, leading sleep researchers at Flinders University to recommend alternative treatments for repetitive negative thinking and perfectionism in dealing with delayed sleep and mental health problems among teenagers.

Professor Michael Gradisar, director of the Child and Adolescent Sleep Clinic at Flinders University, said that the study confirmed a link between repeated negative thinking and delayed sleep. This was exacerbated in respondents with perfectionism tendencies. "Repetitive negative thinking is habit-forming and it can significantly contribute to making sleep difficult and causing depressed mood in teenagers, who already like to stay up late at night. This study supports the need to recognize repetitive negative thinking in preventing and treating sleep problems, along with individual differences in perfectionism and mood," Professor Gradisar said.

The role of repetitive negative thinking and perfectionism in explaining the link between sleep onset problems and depressed mood has important clinical implications through providing possible treatment targets. International studies indicate depression affects between 3 percent and 8 percent of adolescents. It is often recurring and may continue to develop into more severe depressive disorders during adulthood.

In teenagers, depression can cause poor concentration, a loss of interest in schoolwork, difficulties in peer relationships, and even suicide. Clinical child psychology Professor Michael Gradisar stressed that sleep plays an important part in preventing and treating depression in teenagers.

Professor Michael further mentioned that parents and carers can implement better sleep health by encouraging regular bedtime routines during the school week and weekends, and encouraging mobile phones to be turned off earlier in the evening. He concluded that busy lifestyles, stress and screen time make self-help and accessible resources for better sleep increasingly important.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

Mirzapur 2: Ali 'Guddu' Faizal puts up a challenge for showmakers

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

India in Madagascar launches 24x7 helpline amid coronavirus scare

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Qureshi speaks to his counterparts from Nepal, Lanka to discuss coronavirus crisis

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday telephoned his counterparts from Sri Lanka and Nepal and proposed to host the SAARC health ministers conference to firm up efforts to jointly fight the coronavirus pandemic. Pakistan ...

TMC MPs write Naidu, Birla requesting to defer Parliament amid COVID-19 surge

Trinamool Congress MPs on Sunday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu over the denial of the request to defer the working of Parliament as COVID-19 cases continue to surge across the country. We have...

Coronavirus biggest U.S. crisis since Great Depression -NYC mayor

The mayor of New York City, which has more than a third of the nations coronavirus cases, on Sunday described the outbreak as the biggest domestic crisis since the Great Depression and called for the U.S. military to mobilize to help keep t...

African churches swap holy water for hand sanitiser, crowds for videos

Hand sanitiser replaced holy water at Nairobis Holy Family Basilica Catholic Church, and attendance was far lower than usual, but Sunday Mass went ahead. Gods intention is that we worship him in the church, preached Father David Kamumue to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020