Left Menu
Development News Edition

A daily dose of aspirin does not mitigate dementia

According to a recent study taking a low-dose aspirin once a day does not reduce the risk of thinking and memory problems triggered by mild cognitive impairment or probable Alzheimer's disease, nor does it slow down the rate of cognitive decline.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 14:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-03-2020 14:31 IST
A daily dose of aspirin does not mitigate dementia
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

According to a recent study taking a low-dose aspirin once a day does not reduce the risk of thinking and memory problems triggered by mild cognitive impairment or probable Alzheimer's disease, nor does it slow down the rate of cognitive decline. The study was published in the online issue of Neurology®, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.

Aspirin has anti-inflammatory properties and also thins the blood. For years, doctors have been prescribing low-dose aspirin for some people to reduce their risk of heart disease and stroke. However, there are also possible risks to taking aspirin, including bleeding in the brain, so guidance from a doctor is important. Because aspirin can be beneficial to the heart, researchers have hypothesized, and smaller previous studies have suggested, that it may also be beneficial to the brain, possibly reducing the risk of dementia by reducing inflammation, minimizing small clots or by preventing the narrowing of blood vessels within the brain.

"Worldwide, an estimated 50 million people have some form of dementia, a number that is expected to grow as the population increases, so the scientific community is eager to find a low-cost treatment that may reduce a person's risk. Unfortunately, our large study found that a daily low-dose aspirin provided no benefit to studying participants at either preventing dementia or slowing cognitive decline," said study author Joanne Ryan. The study involved 19,114 people who did not have dementia or heart disease. A majority of participants were age 70 or older. They took thinking and memory tests at the start of the study as well as during follow-up visits. Half of the people were given daily 100-milligram low-dose aspirin while the other half were given a daily placebo. They were followed for an average of 4.7 years, with annual in-person examinations. Over the course of the study, 575 people developed dementia.

Researchers found no difference between those who took aspirin and those who took a placebo in the risk of developing mild cognitive impairment, dementia, or probable Alzheimer's disease. There was also no difference in the rate of cognitive change over time. "While these results are disappointing, it is possible that the length of just under five years for our study was not long enough to show possible benefits from aspirin, so we will continue to examine its potential longer-term effects by following up with study participants in the coming years," said Ryan.

A limitation of the study was that only relatively healthy people were enrolled, and such a population may benefit less from aspirin than the general population. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman shoot halted, his snap with Kristen Stewart on Instagram

Dakota Johnson shows how she washes & rubs her hands with brush – watch new video

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

Spain, Turkey reject China’s faulty testing kits over incorrect results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending change in supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

Videos

Latest News

Keshav Prasad Maurya condoles Beni Prasad Verma's death

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Saturday expressed his condolences on the demise of former Union Minister Beni Prasad Verma. In a condolence message, Maurya expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved fam...

Adityanath visits SGPI's trauma centre to review arrangements for COVID-19 patients

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday visited the trauma centre of Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences SGPI to review the arrangements made for the coronavirus patients. The Chief Minister visited the...

Delhi Police distributes food, essential commodities during lockdown

While the migrant labourers and daily wage workers are facing many problems due to paucity of jobs in the national capital owing to the nationwide lockdown, the Delhi Police has started distributing food, water, and medicines at multiple lo...

ANALYSIS -With eye on election, Trump in high-stakes balancing act over coronavirus response

President Donald Trump offered a preview of his re-election campaign playbook last year when he visited the building site of a multi-billion-dollar cracking unit in western Pennsylvania, hailed as one of the largest construction projects in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020