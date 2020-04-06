Pennsylvania fire department helps children celebrate birthday during lockdown

Having your birthday during the lockdown period would, indeed, spoil your plans! However, a fire department in Pennsylvania is making efforts to bring cheer to the families who are unable to celebrate their children's birthday during these trying times. With the restrictions on movements in the public space imposed by the authorities to combat the spread of coronavirus, throwing a birthday party is not an option.

Hence, a fire department in Pennsylvania has come forward with a promise to drive down the street blaring their sirens to say happy birthday, reported Fox News. In a Facebook post, the Phoenix Volunteer Fire Department has asked parents in the Hollidaysburg Borough in Pennsylvania to let them know about their kid's birthdays.

"Seeking children within Hollidaysburg Borough that are having a birthday soon.... we know you can not have a birthday party due to the COVID-19 virus restrictions, so we want to help you celebrate," read the caption. "So PARENTS please let us know by messaging this page when it is your child's Birthday and your street address and phone number so we can brightly light up your street and fill it with sirens and say HAPPY BIRTHDAY!," read the post.

The fire department also specifically mentioned in the post: "No personnel will leave the vehicles. Please have your child waiting out front or at the front window. We will confirm a time with you. Let's put some smiles back in our community!" Coronavirus has brought the whole world to a standstill, but even amid the crises, many institutions and organisations are finding ways to help each other out.

The deadly virus, which has spread across continents and territories across the globe, has infected over 12 lakh people and killed more than 69,000 others. (ANI)

