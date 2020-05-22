Left Menu
Development News Edition

Afghan women breastfeed babies who lost their mothers in 'devastating' attack

Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 23-05-2020 10:34 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 22:45 IST
Afghan women breastfeed babies who lost their mothers in 'devastating' attack
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

After militants stormed a hospital in the Afghan capital Kabul and killed young women and their babies, Kaamila Sahar felt compelled to help.

As a young mother herself, she decided to breastfeed the infants whose own mothers had been killed or injured. Two newborns were among the 24 people killed in an attack last week on a maternity hospital run by the French medical charity Doctors without Borders that shocked Afghanistan even after years of militant violence.

At least six babies lost their mothers - a tragedy that spurred Sahar and other young women to help. "It was devastating beyond imagination not only for me, but for all the mothers," said the 29-year-old mother of a one-year-old boy at the Ata Turk Hospital, where survivors were taken after the attack on May 12.

"I could not wait at home. I went to the hospital to be their mother even for few moments and breastfeed them," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. Sahar was one of at least 10 young mothers who visited the hospital every day for more than a week to feed and comfort nearly 20 babies - as their husbands and families took care of their own children.

Others offered to adopt the babies, who have now been handed over to their families, or launched fundraising campaigns - and they have been hailed as heroes in a country where women are often seen as second class citizens. Firooza Yunus Omar, 27, went to the hospital to help within hours of the attack, later posting about her experience on Facebook alongside a photo of her cradling one of the babies.

Her appeal for money to buy diapers and powdered milk for the babies led to a flood of donations, and she has won praise in local media. "Her act of love and compassion is a slap in the face of the terrorist," said Hasht-e-Subh, a top Afghan newspaper.

Marzia Amiri, a doctor who had finished her night shift at the hospital just hours before the attack, said she was unsure if she would be able to go back to work and deliver babies on the same beds where so many were killed. "I can't forget the faces of the mothers and babies. I feel like crying when I see my own son", said Amiri, mother of a three-year-old, as her eyes welled up with tears.

"My prayer to Allah is that the future of those babies ... is not like ours. I hope they live in peace."

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

Inflation outlook highly uncertain; elevated level of inflation in pulses worrisome, requires review of import duties: RBI Governor.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Door still open for Sunwolves; talks on over new TV deal - Rugby Australia

The door was not quite closed on Japans Sunwolves joining an Australian domestic competition involving Super Rugby teams, while negotiations for a new broadcast agreement had been fruitful, Rugby Australia RA said on Saturday. Super Rugby w...

Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi condole victims of Amphan, PIA crash

Expressing grief over two recent tragedies- Cyclone Amphan and Pakistani jet crash, lyricist Javed Akhtar and wife Shabana Azmi extended condolences to the families of victims. Deeply sad and concerned about the calamity that West Bengal an...

Indore COVID-19 count nears 3,000 with 83 new cases

With 83 more people testing positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours in Indore, the overall COVID-19 case count in the worst-hit district in Madhya Pradesh has climbed to 2,933, an official said on Saturday. The death toll in the distr...

Nationwide lockdown will no longer help in COVID-19 fight: Virologist Shahid Jameel

The nationwide lockdown will no longer help India in its fight against COVID-19, and in its place community-driven containment, isolation, and quarantine strategies have to be brought into play, leading virologist Shahid Jameel said. The re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020