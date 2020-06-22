Brazil's coronavirus death toll surpasses 50,600

Brazil's health ministry confirmed over 17,400 new coronavirus cases and more than 640 deaths in the past 24 hours. There are now 1,085,038 confirmed coronavirus cases in Brazil and the country's total COVID-19 death toll stands at 50,617, according to Sunday data from the country's health ministry cited by Sputnik news agency.

Almost 550,000 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Brazil. On Saturday, Brazil's health ministry reported nearly 35,000 new coronavirus cases confirmed over a 24-hour period and more than 1,000 new deaths from COVID-19.

On Friday, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Brazil surpassed one million. Brazil has the second-highest coronavirus death toll, it is surpassed only by the United States, which has registered over 119,900 COVID-19 fatalities. Brazil and the United States are also the top two countries in terms of the total number of registered coronavirus cases (the United States has the highest total of over 2.2 million COVID-19 cases). (ANI)