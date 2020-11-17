NMK expresses concern over alarming conditions of historical sites in Kenya

The National Museums of Kenya (NMK) expressed concern over the alarming condition of four historical sites along the Kenyan Coast and the need for restoration, according to a report by The Standard. The sites, Jumba la Mtwana in Kilifi, Siyu Fort in Lamu, Kongo mosque, and Shimoni Slaves Caves in Kwale have been impacted by bad weather, as per the reports.

Plans are underway to restore these sites, according to the curator of Lamu Museum, Mohamed Mwenje, who said, "the project seeks to address potential threats arising from climate change and related disasters to four of the most vulnerable sites on the coast of Kenya".

A sea wall worth Sh 500 million has been built to protect Fort Jesus Museum from erosion caused by strong ocean currents. Another sea wall has been built in Malindi to secure Vaso da Gama Pillar to prevent it from falling into the open sea.

Jumba Ia Mtwana on Monday said that both Siyu Fort and Shimoni Slaves need restoration and protection since there are in bad shape. "The sites are at the center of traditional communities and represent an important part of their cultural heritage. The expected success from various initiatives shall be replicated at other vulnerable heritage sites across the coastal region and nationwide," added Mwenje.