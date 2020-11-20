Left Menu
Tedros denies accusations of backing rebels in Ethiopia's Tigray conflict

Devdiscourse News Desk | Addis Ababa | Updated: 20-11-2020 12:15 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 12:15 IST
Tedros denies accusations of backing rebels in Ethiopia's Tigray conflict
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO Image Credit: ANI

The accusations against WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus of seeking to arm leaders in the conflict region of Tigray made by Ethiopia's army chief Birhanu Jula Gelalcha have been denied by Ghebreyesus in a tweet saying he only favors "peace" .

Ghebreyesus, arguably the world's highest-profile Tigrayan, was accused of taking sides by Birhanu Jula, the Army chief of Ethiopia in a press conference, as per the reports. Birhanu said that Ghebreyesus, who served as the health minister in Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), was "a part of that team".

Adding to his claims without presenting any argument in favor, Birhanu Jula accused Tedros saying, "he has worked in neighboring countries to condemn the war. He has worked for them to get weapons".

Tedros was also reportedly accused of trying to meddle in Ethiopian affairs by Redwan Hussein, the spokesman for the Ethiopian crisis committee. Redwan said, "the government is aware that he has been hustling and bustling, calling leaders and … institutions and asking them to … compel the government to sit and negotiate".

In his response to the accusation, Tedros took it to this Twitter stating that he beholds the destructive nature of war therefore he always looks for peace. He denied the accusations in his tweet saying, "there have been reports suggesting I am taking sides in this situation. This is not true…".

The crisis in the Tigray region flared when the Prime Minister of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed declared his aim of unseating the region's ruling party. Abiy launched a military campaign in the northern region of the country after accusing TPLF of defying and trying to destabilize his government.

The Ethiopian forces and Tigrayan rebels have been fighting for over two weeks in a war that has driven thousands to neighboring countries. The escalating conflict has reportedly led to deaths of hundreds in the region.

