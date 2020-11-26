Left Menu
Nigeria: NAWOJ asks govt, stakeholders to step up efforts to protect women's rights

"Just like the UN General Assembly’s decision to raise awareness of the fact that women around the would are subjects of violence, NAWOJ was more than ever before determined to unite and work with stakeholders to put an end to the menace against women.”

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 26-11-2020 13:18 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 13:10 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter (@UN_Women)

To observe the International Day for the Elimination of All Forms of Violence Against Women in Abuja, the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) asked for deliberate efforts for the cause, according to a report by Blueprint.

NAWOJ has reportedly asked the government as well as stakeholders to emphasize the need for strict actions to eliminate all forms of violence against women. Ladi Bala, the National President of NAWOJ assigned the charge to the authorities in a press statement earlier on Wednesday.

Bala condemned all forms of violence against women including rape, domestic violence, mental torture caused by child marriage, and other ways of mistreatment in society. She told about the urgently required steps to eliminate such practices and called on the government and stakeholders to form and regulate advance measures. She also assured NAWOJ's support for the cause of uplifting women's' fundamental rights and aegis with all forms of government and stakeholders towards a better society.

Talking on 2020's theme, "Orange The World: Fund, Respond, Prevent, Collect!" Bala stated that: "Just like the UN General Assembly's decision to raise awareness of the fact that women around the would are subjects of violence, NAWOJ was more than ever before determined to unite and work with stakeholders to put an end to the menace against women."

