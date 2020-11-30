Nigeria: PDP calls for investigation into Rivers Church attack, commends people

The cowardly explosion at the Christain Universal Church, Port Harcourt in Nigeria to be investigated thoroughly, according to a report by Today Ng.

The Christain Universal Church, founded by Nlemanya Wike, the father of Nyesom Wike of Rivers is a religious place with a considerable number of gatherers.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) condemned the "dastardly attack" as it has called for a complete investigation as stated by Kola Ologbondiyan, the National Publicity Secretary in Abuja earlier on Sunday.

"The PDP is disturbed by the intentions of the attackers in detonating an explosive in a religious place, particularly given the large number of persons that usually gather at such places. We demand a thorough investigation into the attack as well as prosecution of all those involved. We hold, as a party, that the time had come, more than ever in our contemporary history, for the amendment of our extant laws to allow state governors to be in charge of security in their respective states," Ologbondiyan quoted.

He also applauded the people for their right presence of mind causing the arrest of suspected criminals. He said, "such a courageous act by the people also points to the need to allow greater participation of communities and state governments in the handling of security issues in their environment. PDP especially commends Wike for his efforts towards ensuring the security of his state, in spite of the daunting challenges".

Further adding to it, Ologbondiyan urged the people of the state, affected members of the church to not get discouraged and maintain vigilance.