Nigeria: NEDC to provide ITC training program to 400 Youths

400 Youths have been enrolled by the North East Development Commission (NEDC) in an Information and Communication Technology apprenticeship in Adamawa state, Nigeria, according to a report by Newsrand.

According to the reports, Alhaji Mohammed Alkali, the NEDC Managing Director informed about the program while atteding the one-day youth sensitization program earlier on Sunday. He said, "the ICT Resource Centre at Federal College of Education, Yola, wants to train 400 Youths who are currently undergoing three months training on Information and Communication Technology. The programme is the second in one year, designed by the Commission to empower Youth from the North East in various ICT skills".

Alkali said that the Commission has advanced to promote various skills and opportunities for youths as it has inaugurated the Board of Trustees of the Education Endowment Fund recently. He quoted, "youths in the North-East sub-region have been adversely affected by insurgency and some sources of livelihoods were destroyed and schooling disrupted. This has made Yola and its environs a breeding ground for crime and substance abuse".

The program reportedly got over a million Science, English, and Mathematics textbooks for Primary, Junior, and Senior Secondary schools' libraries in Mubi North, Mubi South, Maiha, Michika and Madagali, the five local government areas in Emirate by the organizing foundation Jakadiya Trust Foundation (JTF).