Bobi Wine reacts to disruption in rally says, 'our crime is preaching a message"Devdiscourse News Desk | Kampala | Updated: 01-12-2020 18:52 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 18:52 IST
Bobi Wine reacts to the disruption in the campaign rally organized in the Kayunga district of Central Uganda, twitted, "our crime is preaching a message of change".
The campaign where Bobi was expected to meet his supporters on 1 December was disrupted by police and military officers tweeted by Bobi on Tuesday.
The youth campaigners were smoked out teargas by police and military officers as several sustained gunshot wounds as per the reports. As he tweeted, his friend Dan Magic was among the alleged shot supports.
The military & police yet again attacked us in Kayunga! They've shot and severely injured several team members including my producer Dan Magic & a police officer attached to me, ASP Kato. Many in a critical condition. Nearby clinics being teargassed. Pray for us. Pray for Uganda pic.twitter.com/7hBq4ZtKcc— BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) December 1, 2020
Reacting to which Bobi took it to his Twitter and wrote; "crime is campaigning in an election"
Our crime is preaching a message of change. Our crime is campaigning in an election. Our crime is moving across the country. Our crime is being received by our people with love. And Gen. Museveni has determined that the penalty for this crime is torture, brutalisation and death. pic.twitter.com/BHYw8P6O6U— BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) December 1, 2020
ALSO READ
EU says won't monitor Uganda election, limiting poll's international scrutiny
Uganda leader meets Ethiopian official, urges talks
EU says won't monitor Uganda election, limiting poll's international scrutiny
Uganda launches ICAMEK, a center to promote Alternative Dispute Resolution
16 killed in Uganda as troops seek to quell "war-like" protests over Bobi Wine