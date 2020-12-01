Left Menu
Bobi Wine reacts to disruption in rally says, 'our crime is preaching a message"

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kampala | Updated: 01-12-2020 18:52 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 18:52 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter (@HEBobiwine)

Bobi Wine reacts to the disruption in the campaign rally organized in the Kayunga district of Central Uganda, twitted, "our crime is preaching a message of change".

The campaign where Bobi was expected to meet his supporters on 1 December was disrupted by police and military officers tweeted by Bobi on Tuesday.

The youth campaigners were smoked out teargas by police and military officers as several sustained gunshot wounds as per the reports. As he tweeted, his friend Dan Magic was among the alleged shot supports.

Reacting to which Bobi took it to his Twitter and wrote; "crime is campaigning in an election"

