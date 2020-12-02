Left Menu
Uganda: In claims of defrauding, Supreme Aviation Academy is in legal soup

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kampala | Updated: 02-12-2020 13:46 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 13:46 IST
Uganda: In claims of defrauding, Supreme Aviation Academy is in legal soup
Supreme Aviation Academy in Uganda is being dragged in legal actions after claims of defrauding were made by a businesswoman, according to a report by Daily Monitor.

Hope Mwesigye, a businesswoman reportedly filed a case against the Supreme Aviation Academy and one of its employees Asaph Kanyesigye for fraudulently acquiring over Shs73.8 million before the Commercial Division of the High Court. According to the documents, Mwesigye claimed that she had been defrauded by the academy on the pretext of making her a shareholder in the business. The documents indicate that Kanyesigye received Shs12m and $4,800 on April 6, 2018, as part of the consideration for 30 % shares of the academy.

Documenting a transaction of $1,300 and Shs300,000, paid to the academy, it disclosed that the academy used ($1,000) to clear rent whereas the balance ($300) was utilized to process an air ticket for Gert Coetzee the chief executive of the academy from South Africa.

While other payments included an amount of $4,870 made on June 12 for three tickets for Kanyesigye and Coetzee to attend the academy's meeting in China.

Mwesigye urged the court to enter judgment for payment of money paid by her for the shares, for return of furniture, interest general damages, and expenses to the suit. Mwesigye said that she is seeking recovery of Shs16.3 million and $15,470 and furniture costing Shs26 million.

