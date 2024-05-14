Uganda Cancer Institute concerned over free treatment to foreign patients

Members of the Public Accounts Committee (Central Government) of the Ugandan Parliament raised concerns over the Uganda Cancer Institute's (UCI) policy of providing free treatment to foreign patients, during a session held on Tuesday, 14 May 2024. Dr. Jackson Orem, the Executive Director of UCI, disclosed to the committee chaired by Hon. Muwanga Kivumbi that 20% of the institute's clientele are foreigners who currently receive free medical services.

This revelation drew immediate scrutiny from the lawmakers, with Hon. Suzan Amero, Amuria District Woman Representative, questioning the fairness of offering free healthcare to foreigners who do not contribute to Uganda’s tax system. Dr. Orem explained that the majority of these foreigners are East Africans, and there lacks a formal system to impose medical fees on them.

Highlighting the inconsistency, Hon. Amero pointed out that Ugandans are not afforded the same courtesy in other East African nations, referencing a scenario where Ugandan MPs had to pay for their own medical services during the East African Community games in Arusha.

Hon. Amero strongly criticized the policy, suggesting that such benefits could instead be allocated to Ugandans, and if any subsidy was to be provided to East Africans, it should be formalized appropriately. Chairman Muwanga Kivumbi indicated that the committee would recommend to the Parliament that the free treatment for foreigners be ceased and a fee-based system introduced instead.

In addition to the issue of free treatment for foreigners, the committee also delved into the institute's financial management, particularly questioning the expenditure of Shs5 billion which was reportedly spent without proper cost analysis. Hon. Xavier Kyooma of Ibanda County North and Hon. Gorreth Namugga of Mawogola County South voiced concerns over the transparency and justification of these expenditures, stressing the importance of accountability in the use of public funds.

The session underscored the committee's role in overseeing government entities and ensuring that public resources are used efficiently and equitably. The Uganda Cancer Institute, which registers 7,400 new patients annually and sees between 250-300 daily outpatient visits, remains a critical facility in the nation’s fight against cancer.