Bobi Wine resumes campaign says, "I will fear no evil"

Kampala | Updated: 03-12-2020 13:07 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 13:01 IST
The Ugandan presidential candidate from the National Unity Platform (NUP) resumes his campaign in Kibuku, Budaka, and Manafwa on Thursday, as he made the announcement on his Twitter:
Today we resume our campaigns in Kibuku, Budaka and Manafwa! Ours is a mission to freedom.#WeAreRemovingADictator pic.twitter.com/pRP0OCEyQG— BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) December 3, 2020
Bobi reportedly attended a "successful" meeting with the chairperson of the electoral commission Simon Byabakama on Tuesday, after which he declared resuming his campaign quoting, "I will fear no evil..." .
Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for the Lord is with me! pic.twitter.com/cZqDBhGnko— BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) December 3, 2020
The hopeful presidential candidate resumed his election campaign after being attacked by military officers and policemen earlier on Tuesday. He actively condemned the prevailing political pressure in a series of tweets and accused the ruling administration of threats and intimidations. Though the policemen have accused him of not following COVID-19 protocol of addressing fewer than 200 people in presidential campaigns.
He walks through the streets all dressed as a military commandant as one of his supporters tweeted:
How will our children be told that a time reached when a duly dominated presidential candidate had to dress like a military combatant, in order to go for his campaigns? Mulimba mutufuze bubi nnyo namwe! pic.twitter.com/wvqXSu9PL2— David Lewis Rubongoya (@DavidLRubongoya) December 3, 2020
