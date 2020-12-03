Bobi Wine resumes campaign says, "I will fear no evil"

The Ugandan presidential candidate from the National Unity Platform (NUP) resumes his campaign in Kibuku, Budaka, and Manafwa on Thursday, as he made the announcement on his Twitter:

Today we resume our campaigns in Kibuku, Budaka and Manafwa! Ours is a mission to freedom.#WeAreRemovingADictator pic.twitter.com/pRP0OCEyQG — BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) December 3, 2020

Bobi reportedly attended a "successful" meeting with the chairperson of the electoral commission Simon Byabakama on Tuesday, after which he declared resuming his campaign quoting, "I will fear no evil..." .

Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for the Lord is with me! pic.twitter.com/cZqDBhGnko — BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) December 3, 2020

The hopeful presidential candidate resumed his election campaign after being attacked by military officers and policemen earlier on Tuesday. He actively condemned the prevailing political pressure in a series of tweets and accused the ruling administration of threats and intimidations. Though the policemen have accused him of not following COVID-19 protocol of addressing fewer than 200 people in presidential campaigns.

He walks through the streets all dressed as a military commandant as one of his supporters tweeted: