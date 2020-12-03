Left Menu
Bobi Wine resumes campaign says, "I will fear no evil"

Updated: 03-12-2020 13:07 IST
Bobi Wine resumes campaign says, "I will fear no evil"
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@HEBobiwine)

The Ugandan presidential candidate from the National Unity Platform (NUP) resumes his campaign in Kibuku, Budaka, and Manafwa on Thursday, as he made the announcement on his Twitter:

Bobi reportedly attended a "successful" meeting with the chairperson of the electoral commission Simon Byabakama on Tuesday, after which he declared resuming his campaign quoting, "I will fear no evil..." .

The hopeful presidential candidate resumed his election campaign after being attacked by military officers and policemen earlier on Tuesday. He actively condemned the prevailing political pressure in a series of tweets and accused the ruling administration of threats and intimidations. Though the policemen have accused him of not following COVID-19 protocol of addressing fewer than 200 people in presidential campaigns.

He walks through the streets all dressed as a military commandant as one of his supporters tweeted:

