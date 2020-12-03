Nigeria senate passes second reading of Aerospace University Bill in Ondo

The senate in Nigeria passed the second reading of the bill to establish Aerospace and Aeronautics University in Ondo State on Wednesday, according to a report by Today Ng.

Senator Ajayi Boroffice, who is the sponsor of the bill reportedly explained that the bill is associated with advancing spacecraft, aircraft, missiles, and satellites, as aeronautics is about studying aircraft and other flying objects.

Boroffice said that over 200 Nigerians were trained in Aerospace and Aeronautics Science Technology in the United States, Ukraine, Britain, and Russia in the pursuance of advancing space technology.

The Senate Deputy Majority Leader, Boroffice said about the endogenous facilities which would be provided to the proposed.

He emphasized the need for the program since Nigeria has been observing a slow growth in the sector of Aerospace and Aeronautics.

He said, "in Africa, there are few institutions offering aerospace-related engineering programmes and there is no dedicated University of Aerospace and Aeronautics in Nigeria. Therefore, the Bill seeks to transform the aerospace industry and such transformation can only succeed through the establishment of a University that will lead training and research programmes and also ensure local availability of skilled workforce in Nigeria."

Boroffice further added that the proposed new university has been provided with a budget by its forerunner Advance Aerospace Engineering Centre in Oka Akoko, therefore it wouldn't need a launch grant.